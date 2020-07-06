Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Slain DSP Devendra Mishra had in March warned then SSP about a possible attack...
News Reports
Updated:

Slain DSP Devendra Mishra had in March warned then SSP about a possible attack by Vikas Dubey and his nexus with police

It is pertinent to note here, that the then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari, who had not paid heed to late Deputy SP Devendra Mishra's repeated complaints against SO Tiwari is now in the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is probing the Kanpur encounter case.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Police had been warned about a possible attack by Vikas Dubey in March
Autopsy revealed Vikas Dubey's men attacked police in Maoist style. (image courtesy: theweek.in)
4

There have been a series of revelations in the case against the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey who had in an ambush, killed eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on July 2 night. An old letter, dated March 14, 2020, of Bilhaur SP (late) Devendra Mishra to the then SSP Kanpur, Anant Dev Tiwari is now going viral on the internet. 

In the letter, Devendra Mishra, who was martyred in the ambush, had expressed his apprehensions about a possible major attack from gangster Vikas Dubey. He had also hinted on a possible nexus between the hardened criminal and the police.

The letter, dated March 14, 2020, of Bilhaur SP (late) Devendra Mishra to the then SSP Kanpur, Anant Dev Tiwari (courtesy: Twitter)

Letter by martyred Deputy SP Devendra Mishra raises questions on Chaubeypur police’s intention and laxity

In the letter, Mishra had warned the then SSP that the station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari’s inaction could lead to something major. He had, in the letter, accused Vinay Tiwari of shielding gangster Vikas Dubey. The slain cop had raised apprehensions on Vinay Tiwari’s integrity saying that he was sympathetic towards the gangster.

Officials now admit in private that Mishra was regularly complaining about Tiwari to then SSP. It is pertinent to note here, that the then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari, who had not paid heed to late Deputy SP Devendra Mishra’s repeated complaints against SO Tiwari is now in the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is probing the Kanpur encounter case.

After this purported letter went viral on social media people are questioning as to why the then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari did not act against SO Vinay Tiwari or initiate required action against Vikas Dubey whom Mishra described as “one of most hardened criminals”.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Devendra Mishra had urged for an inquiry against the station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari eight times before sending his special report to the SSP the ninth time based on his findings. It is to be noted that SO Vinay Tiwari had fled from the encounter scene on Friday night. He was suspended on Saturday and an inquiry against him had been initiated.

Apart from SO Vinay Tiwari, Kanpur police had suspended another three police officers, namely, sub-inspectors Krishna Kumar Sharma and Kunwarpal and a police constable Rajeev after their suspicious activities linked to Vikas Dubey surfaced. All three were deployed in Chaubeypur police station. The investigators think that these three could be the moles who informed Dubey about police movement.

Hardened criminal Vikas Dubey had set up an ambush following a tip-off from someone from Choubeypur Police station

On the intervening night of July 2-3, three teams of UP police comprising 30 police personnel went to nab gangster Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly tipped-off about the raid in advance by someone from Choubeypur Police station. Dubey, along with 50-60 of his gang members, positioned atop his own house. The moment police personnel reached his house, they opened fire at them.

Shockingly, the criminals had stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. Taking advantage of the altitude and dark surroundings, they managed to kill eight police officers. As per the witness, no one from Choubeypur police station fired any shot.

In the aftermath of the incident, the administration which demolished Dubey’s Kanpur house revealed that the gangster had hidden arms and ammunition inside bunker and walls of his house. It is being reported that Vikas Dubey and his henchmen were in possession of dangerous weapons like the AK-47. 

Twenty-five teams are aggressively searching for Vikas Dubey since the attack happened.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUP Police

Trending now

News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Pastor burns idol of tribal Goddess Ain Donyi in the name of Jesus, calls her ‘power of the enemy’

OpIndia Staff -
A pastor destroyed idols and religious symbols in Arunachal Pradesh of Goddess Ain Donyi.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vikas Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.

Congress does u-turn on public-private partnerships in Indian railways since the UPA era: Here is what happened then and now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party, of late, has been protesting against what it calls the ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Slain DSP Devendra Mishra had in March warned then SSP about a possible attack by Vikas Dubey and his nexus with police

OpIndia Staff -
Slain Deputy SP Devendra Mishra had wriiten nine times to the then SSP urging inquiry against SO Vinay Tiwari and Vikas Dubey.
Read more
Politics

Shiv Sainiks to launch ‘chaddi-baniyan’ protest against their own govt in Maharashtra to oppose inflated electricity bills

Jinit Jain -
Shiv Sena members donning briefs and vests are planning to launch a protest against govt in Maharashtra against the unusually high electricity bills
Read more
News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Pastor burns idol of tribal Goddess Ain Donyi in the name of Jesus, calls her ‘power of the enemy’

OpIndia Staff -
A pastor destroyed idols and religious symbols in Arunachal Pradesh of Goddess Ain Donyi.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: 13 arrested for violent clash between TMC and Communists during protest against TMC for ‘misappropriation of funds meant for Amphan victims’

OpIndia Staff -
They included 5 SUCI leaders and 8 Trinamool workers. Cops had also arrested TMC leader Pintu Pradhan in connection to the case.
Read more
Politics

‘TMC goons vandalised my car, attacked our party workers unprovoked’, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Dibakar Dutta -
Arjun Singh had earlier accused the Joint Commissioner of Police of trying to assassinate him, on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to attempt to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh: Change in strategy after Yogi’s action against gangster Vikas Dubey?

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada has claimed that atrocities on the Brahmin community have increased under the Yogi government.
Read more
News Reports

Over 10000 people in Assam’s Nagaon district attend the funeral of Islamic preacher Khairul Islam Mufti, 3 villages sealed

Jhankar Mohta -
Apart from not maintaining social distancing, many attending the funeral of the Islamic preacher in Assam were without masks
Read more
News Reports

Frozen samples of virus almost identical to coronavirus was sent to Wuhan Lab of Virology in 2013: Read details of the shocking report

OpIndia Staff -
According to Shi Zhengli, an expert on SARS-like coronaviruses, the coronavirus bears stark resemblance with the frozen samples of bat virus that were sent to Wuhan Institute of Virology, collected from an abandoned bat cave in China's Yunnan province
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 10 senior doctors and 70 nurses resign over substandard protective equipments

OpIndia Staff -
About 300 medical professionals in Telangana have been afflicted with the coronavirus, buttressing the doctors and nurses' claim that the protective gears provided to them is not shielding them from the coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar journalist suffering from cancer and coronavirus commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor of AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
Presumably, the multiple ailments and mental stress collectively forced Tarun Sisodia to take such a drastic step.
Read more

Connect with us

234,952FansLike
399,512FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com