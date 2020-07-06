There have been a series of revelations in the case against the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey who had in an ambush, killed eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on July 2 night. An old letter, dated March 14, 2020, of Bilhaur SP (late) Devendra Mishra to the then SSP Kanpur, Anant Dev Tiwari is now going viral on the internet.

In the letter, Devendra Mishra, who was martyred in the ambush, had expressed his apprehensions about a possible major attack from gangster Vikas Dubey. He had also hinted on a possible nexus between the hardened criminal and the police.

The letter, dated March 14, 2020, of Bilhaur SP (late) Devendra Mishra to the then SSP Kanpur, Anant Dev Tiwari (courtesy: Twitter)

Letter by martyred Deputy SP Devendra Mishra raises questions on Chaubeypur police’s intention and laxity

In the letter, Mishra had warned the then SSP that the station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari’s inaction could lead to something major. He had, in the letter, accused Vinay Tiwari of shielding gangster Vikas Dubey. The slain cop had raised apprehensions on Vinay Tiwari’s integrity saying that he was sympathetic towards the gangster.

Officials now admit in private that Mishra was regularly complaining about Tiwari to then SSP. It is pertinent to note here, that the then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari, who had not paid heed to late Deputy SP Devendra Mishra’s repeated complaints against SO Tiwari is now in the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is probing the Kanpur encounter case.

After this purported letter went viral on social media people are questioning as to why the then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari did not act against SO Vinay Tiwari or initiate required action against Vikas Dubey whom Mishra described as “one of most hardened criminals”.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Devendra Mishra had urged for an inquiry against the station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari eight times before sending his special report to the SSP the ninth time based on his findings. It is to be noted that SO Vinay Tiwari had fled from the encounter scene on Friday night. He was suspended on Saturday and an inquiry against him had been initiated.

Apart from SO Vinay Tiwari, Kanpur police had suspended another three police officers, namely, sub-inspectors Krishna Kumar Sharma and Kunwarpal and a police constable Rajeev after their suspicious activities linked to Vikas Dubey surfaced. All three were deployed in Chaubeypur police station. The investigators think that these three could be the moles who informed Dubey about police movement.

Hardened criminal Vikas Dubey had set up an ambush following a tip-off from someone from Choubeypur Police station

On the intervening night of July 2-3, three teams of UP police comprising 30 police personnel went to nab gangster Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly tipped-off about the raid in advance by someone from Choubeypur Police station. Dubey, along with 50-60 of his gang members, positioned atop his own house. The moment police personnel reached his house, they opened fire at them.

Shockingly, the criminals had stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. Taking advantage of the altitude and dark surroundings, they managed to kill eight police officers. As per the witness, no one from Choubeypur police station fired any shot.

In the aftermath of the incident, the administration which demolished Dubey’s Kanpur house revealed that the gangster had hidden arms and ammunition inside bunker and walls of his house. It is being reported that Vikas Dubey and his henchmen were in possession of dangerous weapons like the AK-47.

Twenty-five teams are aggressively searching for Vikas Dubey since the attack happened.