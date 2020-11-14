Watch: Arnab Goswami wonders if Congress will file FIRs against Obama and send him to Taloja jail for criticising Rahul baba

The scathing assessment of Rahul Gandhi by former US President Barack Obama saying the Gandhi-scion had neither ability nor passion to do politics became one of the embarrassing moments for the Congress party in recent history.

As Obama’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi went viral on the internet, several people took to social media to express their view on the controversy. Some created a meme fest on social media platforms even as some Congress loyalists were upset against Obama for his remarks, who inturn demanded an apology from the former US President for interfering India’s internal affairs.

However, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami had a different take on the whole issue. Arnab Goswami, who is one of the many victims of Congress party and its allies’ witch hunt, mocked the Congress party saying that they should immediately file an FIR against Barack Obama in Maharashtra.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Arnab Goswami advised the Congress party, one of the coalition partner of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, to misuse their state power to silence their critics as they usually do to deal with their critics.

He advised them to send their complaint against Obama to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with an express instruction asking him to surround Obama’s house with 70 policemen and to pick him up for expressing his opinion on the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Arnab Goswami sense of Humor 👏😂😂 I INSIST that Congress Party Immediately File an FIR in State of Maha against Barack Obama, drag him without shoes & put him in Taloja Jail 😂😂#RahulGlobalInsult #BarackObama #ArnabIsBack pic.twitter.com/0DxgooovE3 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 13, 2020

“I insist that the Congress party should ask Mumbai Police saying He (Obama) should be picked up, not allowed to wear his shoes and take him before the Alibaug jail and after two days he should be put to Taloja jail. That is the only thing Obama deserves,” said Arnab Goswami

Ironically, Arnab Goswami’s hilarious take on the Obama controversy reflects a sad reality of our times as the entire sequence of events fancifully narrated by Republic TV chief was inspired by the real events. Last week, the Mumbai Police had barged into the residence of Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and had assaulted him and his family before dragging him to the Raigad police station in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

The Mumbai Police, acting on the behest of the Maharashtra government, has been carrying out a witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after he had questioned the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra over lapses in various criminal cases such as Palghar Hindu Sadhus lynching case, Sushant Singh Rajput case, ‘Fake TRP’ scam, etc.

In an attempt to silence him, the Maharashtra government had not only forced people to falsely implicate Arnab Goswami but had also re-opened a 2018 closed suicide case against Arnab Goswami and had arrested him from his residence.

In his debate show on Saturday, Arnab Goswami, juxtaposing the entire sequence of events, dared the Congress party to do the same against former US President Barack Obama for expressing his opinion on Rahul Gandhi.

The entire witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV had started when he had dared to question Sonia Gandhi after the Palghar lynching. He had gone on to question her regarding her silence and thereafter, over 200 FIRs were filed against him by Congress. He was also physically attacked by Congress goons.

Rahul Gandhi is someone who lacks aptitude and passion to master the subject: Barack Obama

Barack Obama – the former President of the United States of America, has made a rather interesting assessment of the Congress prince Rahul Gandhi and had described the Congress leader as someone who lacks aptitude and passion to master the subject.

In his new book – ‘A Promised Land’, former US President Barack Obama highlighted the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

The former President has opined on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating, “Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”.

According to a book review by the New York Times, the autobiography by Obama is ‘more political than personal’. The book is reportedly is a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential tenure and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years. The book also talks about his VP and the current US President-elect Joe Biden along with various other issues.

The mild critique of Rahul Gandhi by Obama comes just days after Congress’ yet another dismal performance in the recently concluded Bihar election. Many critics have pointed out how Rahul Gandhi’s incompetence to lead the party resulted in Congress managing just 19 of the 70 seats it contested, pulling down the Mahagathbandhan.

Following the embarrassment that caused due to the disclosure, the Congress party is trying hard to undo the damage inflicted upon them. As soon as the reports about Obama’s critique against Rahul Gandhi went viral on the internet, the Congress leaders rushed to defend him by claiming that the assessment of Wayanad MP was not true.

Some Congress leaders even called for unfollowing Barack Obama on Twitter after he had expressed his opinion. Congress MP Tariq Anwar went a step ahead to conform to the views of former US President Barack Obama on Rahul Gandhi by admitting that Rahul Gandhi lacked aptitude and passion for politics ten years ago.