After Barack Obama’s observations, Congress admits that Rahul Gandhi lacked aptitude ten years ago, but has evolved since then

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi(Source: Financial Express)
4

The Congress party is trying hard to undo the damage inflicted upon them after reports of a rather interesting assessment of Rahul Gandhi by Barack Obama came out in public where he has described Gandhi-scion as someone who lacks aptitude and passion to master the subject.

Assessing Rahul Gandhi, former US President Barack Obama in his new book – ‘A Promised Land’ had highlighted the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics and said that he lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

As soon as the reports about Obama’s critique against Rahul Gandhi went viral on the internet, the Congress leaders rushed to defend him by claiming that the assessment of Wayanad MP was not true. Some Congress leaders even called for unfollowing Barack Obama on Twitter after he had expressed his opinion.

Interestingly, senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar, in his hurry to defend his leader, conformed to the views of former US President Barack Obama on Rahul Gandhi by admitting that Rahul Gandhi lacked aptitude and passion for politics.

Hours after the controversy broke, Anwar, speaking to the media, said the meeting between the two leaders had taken 8-10 years back and contended that Rahul Gandhi’s personality has changed since then. The former MP also added that the Gandhi-scion had gained a lot of experience since then and went on to say that assessing someone in few meetings was tough.

“Obama & Rahul Gandhi must’ve met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US Pres. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi’s personality has changed since then, he’s gained a lot of experience,” Tariq Anwar said.

Essentially, Tariq Anwar agreed to the assessment made by Barack Obama in his book by admitting that Rahul Gandhi had lacked ability and passion to lead his party 8 years ago when he had met US President.

Another important point to note is that the Congress party is deliberately ignoring Rahul Gandhi’s recent meeting with Barack Obama, just as recent as 2017.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi in 2017

In doing so, there are jumping to conclude that it was on the basis of a decade-old meeting between Obama and Gandhi that resulted in such a conclusion and not based on his 2017 meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress ally says its Indians who assess Rahul Gandhi, not former US President

NCP leader Majeed Menon, an ally of the Congress party, went a step further to suggest that the extract from Obama’s book that has an adverse opinion on Rahul Gandhi is being unnecessarily publicised.

Menon defended Rahul Gandhi by discrediting Obama’s views by saying that he was making his opinion from a distant place. According to Menon, it is the people of India who have to assess Rahul Gandhi and not Obama. The main argument of Menon is that Obama does not understand the will of people with regards to their political leaders and it is the voters of the people who judge Rahul Gandhi’s abilities.

If one goes by Menon’s argument, Obama’s assessment of Rahul Gandhi has been time-and-again proved right as the people of the country have repeatedly, elections after elections, assessed Rahul Gandhi’s abilities and have voted against his party and its ideals.

In fact, Obama’s opinion on Rahul Gandhi, however, does not comes as surprising to many Indian, who have already realised the lack of capability of Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress party.

Perhaps, the Congress party and its intelligentsia do not want to see the writing on the wall and accept that Rahul Gandhi is not cut for politics and intends to live in a bubble hoping that Rahul Gandhi would be their saviour in future.

It will not be any surprise if liberals hail Barack Obama by twisting his ‘criticism’ to pass it off as a ‘subtle praise’ of Rahul Gandhi. By citing Rahul Gandhi as a ‘young and a nervous student’, Obama has now opened an opportunity for liberals to hail the ‘coming of age’ of Rahul Gandhi.

