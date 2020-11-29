Sunday, November 29, 2020
From support for zamindars to ‘protest will help overthrow Modi govt’: A saga of clueless people at farmer protest

Amidst all the chaos, the farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances.

Farmers protests/ Image Source: Rediff
Even as protesting farmers throng outside Delhi blocking highways and causing huge inconvenience to the public, various videos have emerged exposing how some protestors neither have a clue about the intent of the farmer protestors nor have any idea about the three farms bills that are passed by Modi government.

A series of interview of the protestors by the team of ‘Know the Nation’ reveals how these protestors have no agenda whatsoever, instead they are being allegedly brainwashed to believe that the farm laws are inherently against farmers.

Here are the series of interviews of protestors conducted by Know the nation

Clueless people at farmer protests

A protesting farmer, who was seen at the protest, had no clue at all about the reasons for the protest. When asked, “What are you protesting against?”, a protestor said, “We’re here to protest against the three black laws!”.

As the reporter asked, “Which laws?”, the protestor says, “That I do not know. I came here for employment, let farmers & labourers see to it..”

Farmer or clueless labourer?

Suryadev Bharadwaj, who openly claimed of not being a farmer, said that he came to support the farmers. He said he is jobless but is receiving a salary from his company.

The protestors said that labourers are going hungry, despite receiving salaries. He also added COVID-19 is a myth.

CPIM members hijack protest

A CPIM member hijacking the protest said, Modi government is known not to retract from its decisions.

The member of All India Kisan Sabha member, a front of Communist Party of India (CPIM) claims they are carrying six months worth of food supplies for a sustained agitation in Delhi.

Clueless Labourers joining protests

Another labourer, claiming to be a son of farmer says his company is closed, so he joined the protests.

“But isn’t this a farmers’ protest?” asks the reporters. To which, the protestor says, “We are like sons of farmers!”

When asked about the his opposition to the farm laws, the person did not have a straight answer.

Protester has no idea about MSP

Balli from Punjab, one of the protestors at the outskirts of Delhi was also staging a protest against Modi government. He says Ambani-Adani snatched his lands. According to Balli, the government has privatized crop rates, so it was why he was protesting.

Another clueless protester

The reporter asks another protestor regarding his presence at the protest site. The protestor responds saying he was there to support his fellow farmer brothers. When asked why was he protesting, he says he does not exactly know why they are protesting.

Clueless Kisan Ekta Sangh leader:

Another young man claiming to be a member of Kisan Ekta Sangh student’s wing leader revealed that he was supporting the protest as it will help throw out the Modi government in power.

When asked to name the farm bills that were passed, he failed to do so and started deflecting the topic.

Agenda: Farmers or something else?

An elderly man was at the protest site to protest against the bills passed by the government during COVID-19 pandemic.

Support for zamindars

A protestor from Delhi said whatever PM Modi is doing is not good. He asked Modi government what will the Zamindars get from the farm bills.

“The bill is alright, but Modi Ji is not good,” he said adding that he had come to protests to meet their relatives who came from Punjab.

Clueless Akali Dal member

Samshar singh, Pradhan of Akali Dal, says he was here to provide food & medicine. Clueless Singh claims the farm bills are against farmers as MSP already in place, Mandis are open and free trade already exists.

Support for Zamindars in Punjab

A protestor from Punjab claims that ‘Zamindars in Punjab’ are very upset with the new farm laws and will come in large numbers to protest.

He added that the farmers are planning to head towards Ramlila ground and are carrying ration, LPG to sustain protests for six months.

Another Clueless protester

Another clueless Akali Dal member says the law is against the farmers. However, when asked about what are the changes he sought in farm bills, he surprisingly says that he did not want any amendments in farm laws but wanted it completely repealed.

Clueless AAP leader at farmer protest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders too made their presence felt during the protest. An AAP worker says the farm laws are anti-farmer. She also disclosed that she is here to support Arvind Kejriwal and that the protest will last for six months.

AAP leader with no clue about farmer demands and cause for agitation

Another Aam Aadmi Party leader was also caught with no knowledge on the farm bills.

Farmers groups threatens to block access to Delhi

Amidst all the chaos, the farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances. 

The protesting farmers who are blocking roads at the outskirts of Delhi said that they have rejected the offer claiming that the talks proposed by Amit Shah were conditional. The farmers, however, insisted that the Union Home Minister should visit the farmers and hold talks ‘without any conditions.’ 

The President of Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has also threatened the Modi government saying that they will block the five entry points to Delhi and continue their ‘protest’.

“We’ve decided that we’ll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it’s an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they’ll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park”, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab).

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on “every problem and demand”. He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital. The government’s decision to hold talks with farmers came after the so-called farmers began to block the highways causing inconvenience to citizens. 

