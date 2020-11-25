In a town in Wayanad, a swanky helicopter landing had reportedly raised the curiosity of the local people who had thought that their MP Rahul Gandhi has come. As per a report in Mathrubhumi, on Monday afternoon, a helicopter landed in the Pazhassiraja College ground in the town of Pulpally.

Local people reportedly flocked to see the chopper thinking perhaps their MP Rahul Gandhi has come. But actually, it was a pretty bride making a dramatic entry for her wedding. The grand entry was a part of a wedding at a nearby Church. The bride got down from the chopper and then proceeded with her relatives to the nearby Adikolly church.

As per the report, the ‘VIP’ bride was a woman named Mariya Luke, the daughter of Luke Thomas and Lissie from Vandanmedu in Idukki. The groom was a man named Vaisakh, the son of Adikolly residents Tommy and Dolly. Their wedding was held at the Adikolly St Sebastian Church on Monday morning.

As per a report in Asianet News, the bride’s family stated to media that they chose the helicopter entry because of the COVID pandemic and the long distance. From their native place, travel to the wedding venue would have taken over 14 hours, the bride’s father informed. The bride and her immediate family had come by the chopper while their other relatives had travelled by road the previous day.

The wedding was to happen in May but was postponed to November because of the pandemic, the family has informed. The helicopter entry has reportedly cost the family Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is currently vacationing in Goa with his mother Sonia Gandhi.