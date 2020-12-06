Amidst the ongoing protests by farmers from Punjab against the historic farm laws, farmers from across the country have come forward to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested the Centre to not bow down to the demands of the protestors. These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them, and said that these should not be repealed as demanded by the farmers mostly from Punjab.

Kulwant Singh, a farmer from Bathinda in Punjab stated, “I am a farmer. We have been following the occupation for ages. The Ordinance brought in by the government will benefit the farmers.” He stated that the farmers have been looking up to the government to ensure fair pricing for their produce. “We can now sell anywhere we want. Some people are spreading rumours and indulging in scaremongering over MSP. The government hand other political leaders have assured us of the MSP,” Singh said. He further added that only those, whose vested interests are compromised by the new far laws, are the ones actively spreading rumours about it. While thanking PM Modi, he emphasised that the middlemen will be eliminated and farmers will be benefitted.

Listen to this farmer from Bathinda, Punjab. He is thanking PM @NarendraModi ji for the farm laws. Clearly #किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है pic.twitter.com/jHHAEFebkt — Hitesh Bansal (@ihiteshbansal) December 6, 2020

Another farmer from Punjab, who owns 5-acre land, lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Akali Dal for opposing the farm laws for their own political agenda. While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for easing the lives of farmers, he called out that theatrics by the Opposition parties and how they are misleading the farmers.

Listen to this farmer from Punjab. He is thanking PM for the farm laws. #किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है pic.twitter.com/ufVb8yExGj — world is amazing (@superior_world) December 6, 2020

Kamal Patel, a farmer from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, narrated, “The newly introduced farm bills have proved beneficial to farmers. We are now getting a high price for our produce. Recently, an ITC hub was opened in the area. Farmers are getting ₹200-₹300 per quintal for their food produce. Farmers can now sell their crops at Mandi or even outside. We are now independent.”

Kamal Patel from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh says the new farm bill is helpful for the farmers. Now, they are getting a better price for their crops. #किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है pic.twitter.com/R9hVALNDRX — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) December 6, 2020

Nikhil Pramanik, a farmer from West Bengal, stated, “The production in our area is high. However, we would not get a fair price for our produce. But with the new farm laws, we get 15% more on our crops. We now get direct cash and subsidised fertilisers… As a result, our production remains high and we are grateful to the government.”

Farmer Nikhil Pramanik from W Bengal says there was good production of banana but could not get a good price earlier but as per the new farm law they are now getting better price. #किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है pic.twitter.com/SnHbfbEMqy#किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है — Ash Rockzz அஸ்வின் நெருப்பு 🔱 🕉 ⚔ 🔥⚡ (@Ash_Rokzz23) December 6, 2020

“The bill passed by the government is a welcome step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the middlemen would feast on our money. Now, we have started to receive direct payment. We are no more dependent on others. We get our full payment now,” a farmer stated.

Farmers across the country are extremely satisfied & very optimistic about the #FarmLaws2020 brought in by the Modi govt. Listen in…#किसान_नहीं_कांग्रेस_परेशान_है pic.twitter.com/8ACwuUThY8 — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) December 6, 2020

Farmers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh extend their support to new farm laws

Earlier, a report broadcasted on TV9 Bharatvarsh showed that farmers from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have benefitted from the new farm laws that were passed by the Centre in September 2020. One of the beneficiaries of the farm laws from Madhya Pradesh said that he has sold his agricultural produce at Rs 2500/- per quintal while the minimum support price of the crop was close to Rs 1800/- per quintal. Besides getting a premium, the farmer also said that the new laws have saved him time and rendered his transportation cost to zero as businesses came to his fields to collect the grains.

Similar is the story of other farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who said that earlier the trade in the Mandis was restricted to a few influential businessmen who would decide the price of the agricultural produce. With the passage of the three laws, the farmers can directly sell their produce to the businessmen at their preferred price.