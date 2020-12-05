Saturday, December 5, 2020
Farmers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh extend their support to new farm laws, say they are getting more price and incurring less cost

The farmers said that contrary to the apprehensions, the new agriculture laws are in farmers' interest.

OpIndia Staff
MP and Rajasthan farmers benefit from the three agriculture laws even as farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continue their protest against it
Representative Picture(Source: Agriculture Post)
Even as farmers from Punjab and Haryana are vehemently protesting against the new agriculture laws, a report broadcasted on TV9 Bharatvarsh showed that farmers from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have benefitted from the new farm laws that were passed by the Centre in September 2020.

One of the beneficiaries of the farm laws from Madhya Pradesh said that he has sold his agricultural produce at Rs 2500/- per quintal while the minimum support price of the crop was close to Rs 1800/- per quintal. Besides getting a premium, the farmer also said that the new laws have saved him time and rendered his transportation cost to zero as businesses came to his fields to collect the grains.

Similar is the story of other farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who said that earlier the trade in the Mandis was restricted to a few influential businessmen who would decide the price of the agricultural produce. With the passage of the three laws, the farmers can directly sell their produce to the businessmen at their preferred price.

“Earlier in the mandis, 10 kgs of grains was sent only for sampling purposes. It also took a lot of time in mandis to sell your produce. We had to bear the transportation and loading/unloading charges. We often had to wait for days, sometimes over a month to receive the amount for our agricultural produce. However, with the passage of the laws, the businessmen come to your farm and pay you for your produce upfront. Not only do we get a premium on the MSP but our transportation cost and time are also saved,” one farmer said.

Farmers in Rajasthan have also not joined the protests that are swelling around Delhi by the protesters from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In the report by TV9 Bharatvarsh, a farmer from Rajasthan profusely thanked PM Modi for bringing in the new agriculture laws that have lifted restrictions on the farmers and enabled them to sell their produce to the choice of their customer and their preferred rates.

Congress politicians instigating ignorant farmers against the Agriculture laws: MP and Rajasthan farmers

Speaking on the ongoing protests by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other states, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan farmers said that the protesters have been fooled by the Congress politicians into protesting against the new farm laws. They also added that contrary to the apprehensions harboured by them, the new agriculture laws are in farmers’ interest.

“We are not protesting against the farm bills because they are meant for our welfare. Those demonstrating against the agriculture laws are not aware of the benefits and the new opportunities it unlocks for the farmers. They have been tricked and instigated by the opposition politicians to launch an agitation against the Centre,” a farmer interviewed by the TV9 Bharatvarsh said.

