Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

Sandip Ssingh, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, was one of the first ones to arrive at the deceased actor's home after he was found dead in his apartment earlier this year.

OpIndia Staff
Sandip Ssingh's presence at Ankita Lokhande's party angers Sushant Singh Rajput's fans
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash. Ssingh was friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment early this year. He has been in news since the actors death. Ssingh was also present at the last rites of Rajput.

Ssingh’s presence at Lokhande’s birthday bash upset Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans who believe there is a foul play involved in the actor’s death. They also accuse Ssingh of being involved in it.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans also said how they no longer are fans of her. The abuses towards her continued. They even accused her of ‘hiding’ and ‘lying’ to the fans.

Ankita celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday where her friends from the film industry had joined in the celebrations. Actors like Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit and others were present at the party. Ssingh’s presence particularly upset Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans who were also angry that Ankita seemed to have moved on in her life.

