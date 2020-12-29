Even as ‘protesting farmers’ have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

Announcement :



After reports of farmers facing network issues, Aam Aadmi Party to provide free wifi to all the protesting farmers at Singhu border.



AAP is committed to help farmers in every way. Jai Kisan.pic.twitter.com/mvGbZEcEWA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 29, 2020

The party’s official handle tweeted that AAP government will provide free WiFi to ‘protesting farmers’ at the Singhu border. Protestors from Punjab have gathered at various entry points to the national capital and blocked the roads demanding the rollback of new farm laws which gives the farmers an opportunity to sell their produce to anyone they wish to.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, over 1,300 Reliance Jio towers were vandalised by ‘protesting farmers’. From snapping power to looting generator and ‘donating’ it to Gurudwara, the ‘farmers’ in Punjab have taken law into their own hands to demand rollback of central government laws.

Arvind Kejriwal and free WiFi promise

One of the promises of Arvind Kejriwal on basis of which he came to power for first time in February 2014 was ‘free WiFi’ for Delhi residents. The deadline kept getting extended as the promise came up ahead of every election. When it came to power in 2015 it claimed the project was underway. Then just before his first full term was coming to an end, Kejriwal inaugurated 100 WiFi spots in Delhi in December last year.

Delhi was to get 11,000 WiFi spots in the six months after its victory as poll promise. However, that clearly remains a question mark.

Now, the ‘protesting farmers’ at Singhu border are promised the ‘free WiFi’. Though considering Kejriwal government’s record, one can only wait and watch when the promise gets fulfilled.