Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News Reports While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

Arvind Kejriwal is back with his promise of free WiFi, this time for 'protesting farmers' at Singhu border.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal promises free WiFi for protesting farmers at Singhu border (representational image @savukku on Twitter)
4

Even as ‘protesting farmers’ have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

The party’s official handle tweeted that AAP government will provide free WiFi to ‘protesting farmers’ at the Singhu border. Protestors from Punjab have gathered at various entry points to the national capital and blocked the roads demanding the rollback of new farm laws which gives the farmers an opportunity to sell their produce to anyone they wish to.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, over 1,300 Reliance Jio towers were vandalised by ‘protesting farmers’. From snapping power to looting generator and ‘donating’ it to Gurudwara, the ‘farmers’ in Punjab have taken law into their own hands to demand rollback of central government laws.

Arvind Kejriwal and free WiFi promise

One of the promises of Arvind Kejriwal on basis of which he came to power for first time in February 2014 was ‘free WiFi’ for Delhi residents. The deadline kept getting extended as the promise came up ahead of every election. When it came to power in 2015 it claimed the project was underway. Then just before his first full term was coming to an end, Kejriwal inaugurated 100 WiFi spots in Delhi in December last year.

Delhi was to get 11,000 WiFi spots in the six months after its victory as poll promise. However, that clearly remains a question mark.

Now, the ‘protesting farmers’ at Singhu border are promised the ‘free WiFi’. Though considering Kejriwal government’s record, one can only wait and watch when the promise gets fulfilled.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssinghu border free wifi, free wifi delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.
Read more
News Reports

Elon Musk confirms Tesla is coming to India in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk responded to a tweet stating that not January 2021 but Tesla is definitely entering the Indian market sometime later in the year
Read more

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

Media OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.
Read more
News Reports

Uranium, missiles and flip-flops: A brief history of the fissions and fusions of US-Iran relations over the years

Shashank Bharadwaj -
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to restart negotiations with the Iran on the nuclear deal.
Read more
News Reports

Elon Musk confirms Tesla is coming to India in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk responded to a tweet stating that not January 2021 but Tesla is definitely entering the Indian market sometime later in the year
Read more
News Reports

COVID situation worsens in Kerala, continues to be in the red zone with the highest positivity rate in India

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Kerala has reportedly reached 10% in the last 14 days between December 13 to December 26. All India positivity rate has declined to 2.2%.
Read more
News Reports

Man, who had no intention of burning himself, dies of 70% burn injuries after Kerala cops try to ‘save him’, sons blame cops: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The two sons of the Kerala couple took to social media and alleged police forced their parents to commit suicide
Read more
WTF News

Meet the Halal ‘ask the sexpert’ YouTube Channel from Pakistan that answers questions from bestiality to everything else

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube Channel 'Human Issues' is run by a Pakistani woman and is basically a halal 'ask the sexpert' channel.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 per tweet goes on...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
Politics

‘Only I know the pain of announcing this decision’: Rajnikanth not to launch a political party ahead of state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on December 3, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police drop charges against woman who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, after Maha govt defends her actions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maha Govt had jumped in to defend the woman, saying she had no “anti-national intentions”.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com