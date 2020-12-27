Despite Capt Amarinder’s appeal, ‘protesting farmers’ destroy 150 telecom towers overnight

In spite of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s appeal, the ‘protesting farmers’ have destroyed 150 more telecom towers overnight. This takes the total number of telecom towers damaged to 1,388.

The ‘protestors’ have been targetting Reliance Jio towers because of the claims that Reliance as well as Adani group, are out to exploit the farmers with help of new farm laws. However, it is not true. The corporates do not stand to gain anything as they do not procure foodgrains from farmers.

News agency PTI citing sources said that site managers were slapped and abused for trying to stop the protestors from destroying the infrastructure. Power lines are snapped and attempts to axe towers were undertaken by the ‘protesting farmers’.

The attacks have impacted telecom services and operators who are struggling to maintain services in absence of action by law enforcement agencies, the report said.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had appealed to the ‘protesting farmers’ to not inconvenience the general public by disrupting power and destroying infrastructure. He had also urged the ‘protestors’ who are supported and given logistical support by the Congress leaders, to not shut down connectivity and manhandle the telecom workers.

However, it seems the ‘protesting farmers’ did not pay any heed to the chief minister’s appeal.