Basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who was banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) today for failing a dope test, was seen joining the farmer protests. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA imposed a ban of 2 years on Singh after he tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist.

Satnam Singh Bhamara ,Basketball Player tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist. Anti Doping Discpilinary Panel has imposed 2 years Ineligbility on him.@YASMinistry @BFI_basketball — NADA India (@NADAIndiaOffice) December 24, 2020

After joining the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Singh extended support for the protesting farmers and said that he stood with the farmers. He said that he went to offer his services so that the farmers did not face any problem.

Delhi: Basketball player Satnam Singh joins farmers’ protest at Singhu border.



“We stand with farmers. We have come to offer our services so they don’t face any problems,” he says. pic.twitter.com/5BTWWy3nlR — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Singh was given a provisional suspension last month after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA during a preparatory camp for the South Asian Games. He had denied the charges levelled against him and had requested NADA for a hearing by its Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

The ban imposed on him will end on November 19 next year with the ban period beginning retrospectively on the same day in 2019. Singh was picked in the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft by Dallas Mavericks five years ago. He played in the Development League with Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Mavericks, for the next two years. In 2018, he became the first Indian to play in the National Basketball League of Canada after signing a deal with St John’s Edge. He represented India at tournaments like the Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Cup Qualifiers.