Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home News Reports After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh joins farmer protests

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA imposed a ban of 2 years on Singh after he tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist.

OpIndia Staff
NADA bans Satnam Singh for doping
Basketball player Satnam Singh (via NBA/Twitter)
4

Basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who was banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) today for failing a dope test, was seen joining the farmer protests. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA imposed a ban of 2 years on Singh after he tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist.

After joining the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Singh extended support for the protesting farmers and said that he stood with the farmers. He said that he went to offer his services so that the farmers did not face any problem.

Singh was given a provisional suspension last month after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA during a preparatory camp for the South Asian Games. He had denied the charges levelled against him and had requested NADA for a hearing by its Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

The ban imposed on him will end on November 19 next year with the ban period beginning retrospectively on the same day in 2019. Singh was picked in the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft by Dallas Mavericks five years ago. He played in the Development League with Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Mavericks, for the next two years. In 2018, he became the first Indian to play in the National Basketball League of Canada after signing a deal with St John’s Edge. He represented India at tournaments like the Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Cup Qualifiers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.

“Sooar ki charbi haram hai”: Islamic organisations issue fatwa against coronavirus vaccines from China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars have called Covid-19 vaccine haram as it may have pork gelatin

From being in a ‘hurry’ to double farmer income to missing Sonia Gandhi’s NAC: Bizarre excuses Communists give to put farm laws on hold

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
The Hindu carried an opinion piece on farmer laws which had some of the most bizarre excuses for which the farm laws must be withdrawn.

Netizens call for #EcoFriendlyChristmas ahead of the festival, urge PETA and other environmentalists to join the cause

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users raise voice to save the planet and urge people to celebrate eco-friendly Christmas.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh joins farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Singh was given provisional suspension after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.
Read more
News Reports

Begusarai: Mohammad Chotu enters house of a Hindu woman by jumping over a Mosque wall, attacks her with knife for resisting molestation

OpIndia Staff -
This is the second time when a youth has jumped over the wall of the mosque to break into the house of victim in Begusarai
Read more
News Reports

Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri

OpIndia Staff -
Haroon induced a woman to deposit an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account in exchange of performing a Shanti Yajna for her.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Opinions

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Soyub Kotwal arrested for forcing Hindu girl to convert into Islam, sent vulgar messages on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
Soyub Kotwal, who is an employee in the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, was arrested by Dakshina Kannada district police
Read more
News Reports

“Sooar ki charbi haram hai”: Islamic organisations issue fatwa against coronavirus vaccines from China

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars have called Covid-19 vaccine haram as it may have pork gelatin
Read more
Opinions

From being in a ‘hurry’ to double farmer income to missing Sonia Gandhi’s NAC: Bizarre excuses Communists give to put farm laws on hold

S. Sudhir Kumar -
The Hindu carried an opinion piece on farmer laws which had some of the most bizarre excuses for which the farm laws must be withdrawn.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com