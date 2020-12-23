How Pakistanis are using current Punjab farmer protests to fuel pro-Khalistan sentiments

While Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest against free market, our neighbouring country Pakistan seems to have even more nefarious agenda. One Dalip Singh has created a Twitter account in December 2020 and has already garnered 1168 followers while tweeting ‘pro-farmer’ tweets.

Dalip Singh’s profile

Now, this “Dalip Singh” tweets ‘pro-farmer’ and ‘anti-Modi’ things while thanking Pakistan for standing with Khalistan movement.

‘Dalip Singh’ thanks Pakistan for supporting Khalistan

He even shared videos wherein he wanted Pakistanis to learn the ‘reality’ about surgical strikes.

‘Dalip Singh’ sharing ‘reality’ of surgical strikes

The above video, which has garnered over 100 retweets, claims that the surgical strikes were fake and that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a nice person.

In September 2016, Indian Armed forces carried out surgical strike against the Pakistani terrorists in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, destroying their launchpads.

He also shared ‘map of Khalistan’ which is ‘coming soon’.

‘Dalip Singh’s Khalistan map

Which is quite amusing as this is the exact same map Pakistanis have been sharing on social media while describing their wet dream of breaking India.

‘Dalip Singh’ speaks language of Pakistanis

‘Dalip Singh’ has also found support from other such ‘farmers’ who created account in December 2020 too.

‘Khalistan State’ stands with farmers

Throwing all subtlety of psych ops into the wind, this ‘farmer supporter’ dreams of a Khalistan embassy in Pakistan (of all place).

Of course, this gets support from Pakistanis, too, who are ‘standing’ with Punjab farmers and calling out ‘Godi media’.

Sheikh Amir is a Punjabi who wants Khalistan

‘Sheikh Amir’ dreams of ‘beautiful’ Pakistan on odd days, becomes ‘Godi media hating, Khalistan demanding, Punjabi farmer’ on even days.

Sheikh Amir’s bio

Now, here’s the catch. Remember our friend ‘Dalip Singh’ from above? Well, here is the reality about the image he has used.

Truth about ‘Dalip Singh’

In April 2020, Sikh businessman Lakhwant Singh faced hate crime in Denver, Colorado where he was asked to ‘go back to his country’. He was hospitalised for months following the attack.

So our friends from neighbouring country stole Lakhwant Singh’s image and became Dalip Singh and started tweeting anti-India and pro-Khalistan propaganda.

What is even more shocking is that he has been getting constant support. The number of retweets and likes he is getting shows how his reach is.

Pakistan indulging in psych ops to divide India and spread its nefarious agenda is nothing new. Earlier, China, too, was seen indulging in psychological warfare during the Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley earlier this year.