The recent investigation by ‘The Australian’ highlighting the extent of infiltration of Chinese citizens into global institutions has a created a new threat perception for the rest of the world. The fresh data leaks have revealed that nearly two million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are living and working across the world.

The explosive data leak hinted that these Chinese nationals have infiltrated some of the world’s biggest corporations in the areas of defence, banks and pharmaceutical giants manufacturing coronavirus vaccines. According to the data leaks, the CPC members have also infiltrated into Indian public institutions and organisation.

A report by Indian Express suggested that at least one CPC member was hired by the Indian consulate in Shanghai using the services of a Chinese state-owned recruitment agency. The said CPC member had served in the Indian consulate in Shanghai for three years from mid-2014 to mid-2017. Further, seven affiliates of the Communist Party of China (CPC) also have an India connection.

The dataset reveals that at least seven CPC branches have an India connection and cumulatively these seven affiliates have 91 party members belonging to CPC.

The seven branches with an India connection are Shanghai Electric Power Plant Engineering Corporation’s India Project Branch Committee with 31 members, India Research Institute Joint Branch with 17 members, India Research Institute Management Branch with 13 members, City India Tenth Factory Branch with 11 members.

Further, 10 CPC members are linked to CPC Shanghai Urban Construction International Engineering Co., India Regional Centre Branch Committees, Committee of the CCP Shanghai Chilling India Branch has 7 members and New Delhi Sales Department Party Branch includes 3 CPC members, as per the Indian Express report.

Chinese Communist Party infiltrated at least 30 consulates

The recently leaked datasets shed light on the branch and membership structure of the Chinese Communist Party. In China, the Communist Party is divided into branches and Party Committees exist in most big corporations.

The data leak obtained by ‘The Australian’ newspaper has revealed how the alleged CPC members have infiltrated into at least 30 consulates in the eastern Chinese metropolis Shanghai. These CPC members have been allegedly employed as senior political and government affairs specialists, clerks, economic advisers and executive assistants.

The access to foreign consulates has been termed as a coordinated effort by the CPC for over a decade. This includes consulates of the UK, US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy and South Africa.

The leak has alleged that the ruling CPC has infiltrated the Australian, British and US consulates in Shanghai, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade using a Chinese government agency, the Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department, to hire local staff.

CPC members are employed in big corporations across defence, banking, etc

The data leaks have also disclosed how CPC members have joined several multinational corporations across banking, defence, pharmaceutical and financial sectors. The companies include ANZ, HSBC, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Volkswagen and Boeing.

It has further revealed about 79,000 branches of the CPC, many of them have been working inside companies, universities and even government agencies.

The leak has exposed details of nearly 2 million CPC members after data got released from a Shanghai server by whistle-blowers. The data was extracted from a Shanghai server by Chinese dissidents, whistle-blowers, in April 2016.

Earlier, we had reported on how the Communist Party of China has gained access to top-most universities in the United States and infiltrated its research departments. Not just it, the China has also been running a spy network inside top universities in US to gain access to relevant research projects that it considers important for its national development.