Thursday, December 10, 2020
Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

Canada trained PLA in cold-weather warfare, Trudeau was livid when Canadian Army cancelled program after abduction of Canadians: China Files
A 34-page secret document has been made public by Rebel News network that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China. The secret document, which was not redacted properly, which is to say that important parts were only greyed out and not blacked out like they normally are, makes some startling revelations. It reveals that Canada had invited the army of China for cold-weather combat training despite opposition from the USA.

In fact, it is also reported that Justin Trudeau got angry with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for cancelling the training after China kidnapped Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Rebel News has now made the entire document public so others can report on this decision by Canada, that would admittedly have international ramifications.

Rebel News has now made the explosive document public after blackening out a very small portion, which would have, according to them, compromised the safety and security of one person. Rebel News says that in 2019 April, they had written to the government of Canada for any information on a report by the Russian media that alleged that Canada had sent a delegation to participate in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Chinese Navy. This is said to be a propaganda exercise and it was to take place only days after China had kidnapped 2 Canadian citizens.

Rebel News says that after 19 months when the Trudeau government finally responded, they confirmed CAF’s attendance and also, gave details of other engagements that the Canadian army had undertaken with respect to China and its military. The information they received confirmed that Canada was training PLA soldiers, including an entire contingent, 1 and 2-star generals, at the Canadian Forces College in Toronto, as well as other military facilities in Kingston. They were training at these institutions for ‘cold-weather military tactics’.

Portion of the documents released by Rebel News

Interestingly, what the secret document also revealed was that Justin Trudeau was livid when the Canadian Army cancelled the training sessions after Canadian citizens were kidnapped by the PLA. Trudeau told the army that no other engagements with the PLA should be cancelled by the CAF. And if something had to be cancelled, the CAF had to take explicit permission from him first. He also said that the news of the cancellation would have to be broken ‘gently’ to China, so it would give them the opportunity to ‘save face’.

“Given the heightened scrutiny, any decision by Canada to reduce-cut ties should be carefully considered to avoid sending any unhelpful or unintended messages,” writes the federal memorandum. “In the interest of avoiding such a scenario, a letter has been drafted on your behalf for DND’s Deputy Minister Thomas that will provide DND/CAF guidance consistent with Canada’s current approach to Canada”, the memo said.

In fact, a perusal of the document also shows that not only was PLA’s cold-weather military tactic training in Canada scheduled but PLA was also scheduled to teach a class at the Kingston University.

Portion of the documents released by Rebel News

One portion of the document reads:

“Our impression is that DND/CAF reluctance to engage with the PLA is not solely related to Ms. Meng’s arrest and the consular cases – that there are other reasons behind their interest in dis-engaging. From our perspective it also perhaps to be related to a desire to be fully aligned with FEYs, particularly in the U.S., whose approach has shifted under the Trump Administration. We recall, for example, that back in December DND/CAF were keen to cancel the PLA’s participation in the winter survival training following the request from DOD to do so. We also recall CDS’s position on the SCS group sail back in September. From what I can tell, DND/CAF is also luke warm about engaging on peacekeeping and the potential security implications, despite it being a leaders…”

In this, Rebel News says that it was obvious that Canadian bureaucrats were deriding the concerns about military knowledge transfer to China was a ‘figment of the Trump administration’.

According to Rebel News, the China Files not only shows how Trudeau is submissive towards China, but also shows that submissiveness towards China is the official policy of the Canadian Government and it has “deeply infected Canada’s civil service, too. Trudeau’s right-hand man, Ian Shugart, was tasked with silencing the CAF’s legitimate concerns about China, and forcing our military to continue acting as if China, not the U.S., was our most important ally”.

