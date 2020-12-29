On Tuesday, Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, SL Dharme Gowda, was found dead in Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. His body was discovered near a railway track along with a suicide note.

As per Times Now, the 64-year-old Dharme Gowda had left his home last night citing personal work but did not return home, thereby leaving his family worried. And to their disbelief, he was found dead today morning. While speaking about the incident, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated, “I pray that the Lord grant the power to his family to bear this pain.” JDS heavyweight HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy had also shared their condolences with his family.

Dharme Gowda was upset about being manhandled by Congress, say reports

Quoting the driver of Dharme Gowda, News 18 reported, “We are used to waiting for them everywhere. I kept waiting and around 8.30 pm when I called him, his phone was switched off, he further said.” He informed that the JDS senior leader had confided about Gowda being upset after he was manhandled by Congress leaders in the Legislative Council.

“I spoke to him on 22nd. He had misgivings about sitting on chair. I told him these things happen in politics. But in 113 years such a thing never happened. Dharme Gowda was a very good man,” the man emphasised.

Congress manhandled SL Dharme Gowda in Legislative Council

On December 15, a ruckus broke out in the Karnataka Legislative Council after Congress legislator opposed SL Dharme Gowda from taking the Chair. As per reports, the chaos began over a no-confidence Motion against the incumbent Chairman and Congress MLC Prathap Chandra Shetty. The ruling BJP argued that since the motion was against Shetty, therefore, he could not preside over the session.

The Congress MLCs alleged that the Chairman was locked outside and prevented from taking the Chair. The angry Congress legislators then ambushed the well of the House, gheraoed the Deputy Chairman and began manhandling him. They also attempted to remove him from his Chair. In a video shared by ANI, the Congress leaders, namely, Naseer Ahmed and Narayana Swamy could be seen pulling SL Dharmegowda from his seat while the BJP MLCs tried to pull him back. The Congress leaders claimed that it was unconstitutional for him to occupy the Chair.