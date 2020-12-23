Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

The cameraman was wise enough to handover one card and kept another that had the video with him to show the world the true colours of Congress leaders.

OpIndia Staff
Jasbir DImpa
Top left: MP Dimpa about to grab the mic, bottom left: MP Dimpa trying to delete the video, Right: Reporter crying while narrating what had happened (Images: Screenshots from the RPD's video)
2

Amidst ongoing farmer protests against Agriculture Laws in and around Delhi, several leaders are trying to take political advantage of the situation. Some Congress leaders are currently lodged at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to support the farmers’ protests. One such leader, Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa, was caught on camera while manhandling a woman journalist Chandanpreet Kaur of Raonuk Punjab Dee TV (RPD 24).

In the video uploaded by RPD 24, it was visible that a slightly tough question irked the legislator, who then tried to snatch the camera from the cameraman and manhandled the female journalist. Kaur, who narrated the ordeal towards the second half of the video, said that Dimpa’s team did not allow them to leave the site without getting access to the recorded video.

What exactly happened at Jantar Mantar?

On December 22, RPD 24 reporter Chandanpreet Kaur went to Jantar Mantar to interview Congress leader Ravneet Bittu, MP from Ludhiana. When she reached the location, Bittu was not available. Kaur said that she asked MP Jasbir Dimpa about Bittu’s whereabouts, to which he replied that she should talk to him first.

Kaur asked Dimpa a straightforward question that could have been answered easily. She asked him that the farmers say that they have no trust left in any political party and everyone is just doing vote politics. According to Dimpa, who is responsible for such mistrust among farmers, she asked. For some reason, Dimpa got irked by the question and asked Kaur to question those who are responsible for the mistrust and not him. Interestingly Kaur did not even allege that Dimpa is anywhere accountable for the mistrust.

Some miscommunication between the reporter and the MP led to a heated argument between them. It got out of hand when Dimpa asked her to lower her volume, to which she countered to use decent language while talking to her. Dimpa got so angry that he got up and snatched the camera from the cameraman. During the incident, a woman supposedly from Dimpa’s team was heard calling the cops. After a few seconds, the camera was cut-off while Dimpa was trying to delete the video.

Kaur has alleged that Dimpa’s team took away the memory card of the camera that had the video and other belongings. She said, “His [Dimpa] team forgot that we are living in 2020 and we might have two cards in the camera.” The cameraman was wise enough to handover one card and kept another that had the video with him to show the world the true colours of Congress leaders.

Interestingly, both Dimpa and Chandanpreet Kaur were cursing the BJP-led central government and abused mainstream media by calling them ‘sold-out’ and ‘godi-media’ but ended up having a heated argument themselves.

MP Dimpa should apologize, says Electronic Media Association

Electronic Media Association took cognizance of the incident and demanded that MP Dimpa apologizes for his behaviour immediately. President of the association Narendra Nandan said that the association would not tolerate such behaviour against the media. He further added that if Dimpa does not apologize, the association would file a complaint at Chief Minister Amrinder Singh’s office.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.
Read more

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.

Odisha: 22 idols worth crores stolen from 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two instances of theft of idols from the same 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple in Odisha reported twice in the past

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India launches Grand Challenge for strengthening COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network with Rs 3.85 crore total prize, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The challenge invites participation from innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale CoWIN platform
Read more
News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Guwahati now has its own human milk bank, first in Northeast

OpIndia Staff -
The first Human Milk Bank in Northeast was inaugurated in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), Guwahati, Assam
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
News Reports

Court restraints father of Shehla Rashid and media from publishing defamatory content against her

OpIndia Staff -
Farther of Shehla Rashid had alleged that she has been colluding with anti-national forces and has been receiving money from them.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 8 people arrested for forcibly converting Hindu girl into Islam, seven for luring people into Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Those arrested are identified as are Ramjani, Aamreen, Mahmood Ali, Mahfooz Ali, Haidar Ali, Antar Hussain, Ansar Hussain and Shahid Hussain.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala, which does not have APMC, now extends support to Punjab farmers who want to sale through APMC only

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala Chief Minister said that even though they do not have APMC structure, they will support the demands of the protesting farmers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com