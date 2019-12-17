Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Watch: Muslim man incites mob to do ‘Chakkajam’ in Delhi and bring north Indian cities to a halt

There are over 30% urban Muslims in UP. Do you have no shame at all? Why cannot you do Chakkajam in UP? Indian Muslims mostly live in cities, they can bring several cities to a halt if they want", the man is seen in the video saying amidst loud cheers.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police FIR says students had joined hands with rioters in stone pelting from within the university
Jamia violence, image via Indian Express
Violent protests, arson, mob violence and vandalism had marked the protests in Jamia Nagar in Delhi and several other places on 14 and 15 December. A number of videos, being circulated on social media, are now emerging which depict how certain individuals had instigated violence in the areas.

In one such video, reportedly from Delhi, a man is seen inciting Muslims to come to the streets and do ‘Chakkajam’ (bringing a city to halt) in Delhi. The man is saying that they (Muslims) need to do Chakkajam in Delhi and wherever they have sufficient numbers. He says that right now, Muslims can bring several Indian cities to a halt.

The man says that Muslims are being hindered by their own organisations like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamat-e-Islami. He is seen calling for Muslims to bring cities of North India to a halt.

“There are over 30% urban Muslims in UP. Do you have no shame at all? Why cannot you do Chakkajam in UP? The area in Bihar where I am from, the rural Muslim population is 6% while the urban Muslim population is 24%. Indian Muslims mostly live in cities. So it is upon you. You can bring your cities to a halt. If anyone asks you not to, disown them”, the man is heard saying.

Read: After protests against CAB in Jamia Millia Islamia turn violent, all semester exams postponed, winter break announced

The video has been going viral in social media. Though OpIndia could not independently verify where it was shot but it was being widely circulated to depict how students and the general public are being instigated to carry out violent protests and cause damage.

