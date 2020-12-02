A 14-year-old Muslim youth escaped from his house in Delhi after his parents constantly pressurised him to attend a local madarsa. The Muslim youth had fled his home from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and was reportedly found begging for a living in Mumbai.

Journalist Raj Shekhar Jha shared a statement released by the Delhi police which stated that the parents of the 14-year-old boy had filed a missing complaint at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in September stating that their son was missing from home. Accordingly, the police filed a case and the information was shared with other police stations.

Delhi Police statement (Image Source: journalist Raj Shekhar Jha)

The Delhi police set up a dedicated team comprising of SI Janak Singh and HC Rakesh to trace the missing child. During the course of investigation, the task force questioned his friends and neighbours of the family. The parents of the missing child were also questioned. After a few days, the missing boy was traced and reunited to his family.

As the Delhi Police inquired further, to their shock, it was revealed that his parents forced their son to attend a local madarsa for studies which did not like. The parents used to forcefully send the kid to madarsa and one day the boy, suffering from constant pressure, skipped the classes and left the city.

The Delhi police, through its sources and intelligence gathering, got to know that the 14-year-old boy was in Mumbai. Later, they traced him to Mumbai and reunited with parents.