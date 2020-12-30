Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Reports DMK members celebrating Stalin's 'doctorate' received from a bogus university in the UK: Read...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff
DMK found advertising Stalin's 'doctorate' from fake university
DMK supremo MK Stalin (Photo Credits: Deccan Herald)
62

Recently, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) social media cell and supporters of party chief MK Stalin took to social media, as part of MK Stalin’s image-building exercise, to post an infographic claiming the DMK chief was awarded a doctorate by the ‘Irish International University’ when he was Mayor of Chennai.

According to a report by The Commune, the pro-DMK social media accounts posted images of Stalin stating that MK Stalin was the only Mayor from India to have participated in the ‘International Mayors Conference’ and was awarded a ‘doctorate’ by the ‘Irish International University’ for his contribution to ‘local governance’.

DMK supporters claiming that Stalin received an honorary doctorate degree from ‘Irish International University’

However, it turns out that the Irish International university is an ‘unaccredited and bogus’ university that has lured students and offered ‘sub-standard and worthless degrees’.

According to a 2008 report by BBC, the bogus Irish University was nothing but a scam that offers sub-standard and worthless degrees and lures foreign students. The report has criticised the UK government for allowing such universities to flourish in the UK – virtually unchecked for several years. The investigative report of the BBC went on to describe it as an educational scam that targeted foreign students.

Similarly, another report by The Irish Times had also called the Irish International University as a “bogus university” that “targets overseas students with the promise of earning an Irish university qualification online that holds “international recognition”.

It seems like the DMK supporters, in their hurry to further false propaganda favouring their party chief DMK, ended up scoring a massive self-goal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty

A year on, ‘Chakka jam’ returns to Delhi: ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait now instigates more roadblocks while opposing farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait, the alleged farmer leader, on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called the blocking of roads.

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Russian couples protest against COVID-19 restrictions by kissing in packed trains

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos have now gone viral in which couple were seen kissing their partners in crowded subways in Russia
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor fought with the policemen and drove away in the patrol vehicle. He also rammed the vehicle to an auto, injuring three persons.
Read more
News Reports

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws
Read more
Entertainment

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Pastor named Victor Jesudasan arrested for looting people in the name of providing scholarships

OpIndia Staff -
Pastor Victor Jesudasan is also involved in a case of money laundering worth Rs 2 lakh 27 thousand.
Read more
Opinions

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com