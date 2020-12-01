Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Blocked roads, shut shops, water scarcity: Delhiites suffer due to farmer protests while the state govt welcomes the protesters

The Delhi citizens, who would depend on free water supply from tankers, had to suffer as tanker services were disrupted due to intensified protests and border closure.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer agitation: Delhites face traffic woes, business loss and water scarcity
Farmers hits the streets to protests against farm laws (Photo Credits: The Print)
With the ‘organic’ anti-farm law agitation intensifying across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhiites are faced with insurmountable inconvenience. The residents of Delhi have become the scapegoat in the tussle between the ‘farmers’ and the Union government. While the protestors remained unresolved in their demands, Delhiites have been facing an array of issues, starting from traffic woes, to unavailability of potable drinking water and loss to local businesses. While the citizens of the city are suffering due to the farmer protests, the Delhi govt is actually supporting the protests and providing them with various amenities to enable them to continue holding the city for ransom for more days.

Owing to the farmer agitation, the Delhi police closed the Tikri and Singhu borders for traffic movement. The cops also increased the checking of vehicles, leading to clogged roads and ‘serpentine queues’ of vehicles. Besides, alternate routes between Haryana and Delhi also remained jam-packed. While talks between the protestors and the government are underway, the Delhi police placed concrete barriers at all entry points to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders – Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera,” the Delhi traffic police stated in a tweet on Tuesday.

It further added, “Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & Vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu border.”

Local businesses take a major hit amidst farmer agitation

On Sunday, ABP News reported that several shops have been forced to remain shut along the Singhu border, thereby causing severe loss to local businesses. Due to the farmer agitation, most shops remained closed in the area, except for a few eateries. The shopkeepers are witnessing inconvenience due to delay in delivery of goods and significantly lower footfall of customers. An employee at a local store, Rahul Jha, narrated, “For the past 4-5 days, even if we open our shops for sometimes, we shut our shops even if a small thing happens… The biggest problem is that we are neither receiving goods nor able to sell it (to customers). And our stock is depleting.”

( Video Credits: ABP News )

Common men suffers as water tankers stop delivery

On Monday, ABP News also reported that owing to farm agitation, people are deprived of potable drinking water near Tikri border. The Delhiites, who would depend on free water supply from tankers, had to suffer as tanker services were disrupted due to intensified protests and border closure. As such, people in the area are now forced to buy water amidst the economic distress. It is important to mention that the tap water is non-drinkable and cannot be used for cooking. Despite the economic hardship, the local residents are now forced to spend ₹20-₹30 per day on drinking water.

The farm laws

In September 2020, the Central Government announced three new agriculture sector reform laws named Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The main aim of these reforms is to provide a better platform for the farmers to sell their produce.

Simultaneously, several clauses protect farmers’ rights on how they want to sell the crop, timely payments, and more. Despite several clarifications by the Central government that the MSP provisions will remain as is, opposition parties have repeatedly indulged in spreading misinformation and accused the government of trying to end MSP provision. PM Modi had come down heavily on the parties opposing the farm laws on September 18 and said those who had kept farmers tied to restrictions for decades are now lying about agricultural reforms.

