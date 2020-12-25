Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

The Apollo Hospital informed, "Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital."

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
2

On Friday, actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. He had earlier isolated himself after several people on the set of his upcoming film ‘Annaathe’ had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it said, “Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the fast 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajinikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”

The hospital further informed, “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.

Shoot for film ‘Annaathe’ featuring Rajinikanth postponed

Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie ‘Annaathe’ featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

It tweeted, “Announcement: During routine testing at Annaathe shoot, 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure (the) utmost safety, Annaathe shooting has been postponed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families
Read more
Media

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun
Read more

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Opinions Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

OpIndia Explains Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

Media OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie 'Annaathe', featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families
Read more
News Reports

‘If APMC is so good, why not implement it in Kerala?’ PM Modi slams the opposition for hypocrisy on agriculture issues

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi also exposed the hypocrisy of politicians from Kerala, a state that does not have the APMC law.
Read more
Government and Policy

2.3 million voluntarily sign up at PM Kisan portal, even as Mamata Banerjee stalls scheme that could benefit Bengal’s farmers by Rs 9,800 cr

OpIndia Staff -
2.3 million Bengal farmers have voluntarily signed up to the ambitious central scheme, which has benefited 8.45 crore farmers so far
Read more
Crime

Child rescued in Uttar Pradesh after she was being forced into prostitution by relative Gulshan Bano

OpIndia Staff -
A joint team of police and Child Welfare Committee officials raided Gulshan Bano’s place and rescued the minor girl
Read more
News Reports

After Kejriwal’s fake ‘house arrest’ drama, AAP takes their theatre to parliament, raises slogans at the central hall

OpIndia Staff -
On several occasions in the past, AAP supporters have pulled off such attention-seeking stunts to hog limelight and remain in news.
Read more
Media

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun
Read more
News Reports

Soon, it might be mandatory for restaurants and retailers to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat: Details

OpIndia Staff -
SDMC says intent of the proposals is not to ban Halal meat, but to enable people to make an informed choice of meat
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth behind the image of an old farmer, who according to Congress trolls and actor, died at farmers protest recently

OpIndia Staff -
The 2018 image was used to claim that an elderly farmer has died during the Delhi farmer protests.
Read more
Opinions

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com