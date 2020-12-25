On Friday, actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. He had earlier isolated himself after several people on the set of his upcoming film ‘Annaathe’ had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it said, “Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the fast 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajinikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He’ll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn’t have any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lQYPErCFRk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

The hospital further informed, “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.

Shoot for film ‘Annaathe’ featuring Rajinikanth postponed

Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie ‘Annaathe’ featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

