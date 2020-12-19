Kerala: CPIM goons arrested for vandalising Subramaniam temple

Saturday, December 19, 2020
Kerala: 11 CPIM goons arrested for vandalising Subramaniam temple, attacking BJP workers after Palakkad Municipality loss

It is pertinent to remember that the BJP won 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality. CPIM’s onslaught against the BJP comes after the party made inroads in Kerala, with 13.28% votes, through Trivandrum corporation and Palakkad municipality.

In a new development on Friday, the Kerala police have arrested 11 accused, associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for vandalising Subramaniam temple in the Thrikkadeeri, Palakkad district of the State. The goons arrested had also reportedly attacked BJP and RSS workers.

As per reports, the accused also includes the committee members of CPI(M) in the area. The party workers have now been booked for creating enmity between communities and hurting religious sentiments. Visuals from the CCTV footage showed goons, who were celebrating outside temple premises, stealing money and damaging the temple property including lamps and festoons.

Following their victory in the recent local body polls in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has unleashed a series of violent attacks in the State. While speaking about the incident, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkhan has slammed the incident as a ‘polarising campaign’ of the Left in the State.

It is pertinent to remember that the BJP won 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality. CPIM’s onslaught against the BJP comes after the party made inroads in Kerala, with 13.28% votes, through Trivandrum corporation and Palakkad municipality. BJP has also won seats in Kannur and Kasargod, thereby creating a situation of panic for the incumbent Communist party.

BJP/RSS offices vandalised, party workers attacked by CPIM goons

As per reports, BJP offices were attacked by CPIM goons in the latter’s stronghold in Kanjangaadu in Kasargod district of Kerala. Similar attacks were carried out in Appatti and Puthiyakotta. Party workers from the CPIM attacked BJP offices in Arayi Karthika and Arayi Palakkal. During the act of vandalism, window panes and doors were broken, followed by the destruction of materials kept within office premises.

Two BJP party workers, who were at the office at that time, was also brutally assaulted by the CPIM goons. Reportedly, they also pelted stones at the residence of BJP leader Umanatha Rao’s daughter. The goons also threw crackers into the house of a BJP candidate from Nelikkat, Madhavan. As a consequence, his wife sustained critical injuries during the attack.

Times Now reported that a Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) office in Karthikapally in Alappuzha was allegedly attacked by CPIM workers on December 16 (Wednesday). The police have now lodged a case against 5 miscreants involved in the attack. CCTV footage, that has emerged following the attack, shows goons barging into the office premises.

