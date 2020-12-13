Sunday, December 13, 2020
Lucky Ali breaks into an impromptu gig in Arambol, Goa, woos audience with ‘O Sanam’. Watch

Earlier in November, Lucky Ali had triggered nostalgia with his stunning performance on the same song during a live session.

OpIndia Staff
Singer, musician Lucky Ali broke into his hit number ‘O Sanam’ on request of audience at Arambol, Goa and sent them on a nostalgic trip. Video of Ali singing the song was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Maharashtra Information Centre Deputy Director on Twitter.

Earlier in November, Lucky Ali had triggered nostalgia with his stunning performance on the same song during a live session. The song ‘O Sanam’, which was released in 1996 pulls the strings of every quintessential 90s kids’ hearts.

