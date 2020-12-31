Thursday, December 31, 2020
Meerut: Javed slit his married girlfriend’s throat while her five children watched

The victim, a mother of 5 named Nargis, was reportedly married to a man named Imran but was in a relationship with the accused Javed for the past several years. Javed was suspicious that Nargis was planning to marry a third man named Sonu.

Victim Nargis and Accused Javed (via Amar Ujala)
In a gruesome crime in Meerut on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh a man allegedly butchered his married girlfriend over suspicion of infidelity. The incident happened in Harinagar colony near Brahmpuri police station on December 30. The accused named Javed brutally slit the throat of the victim named Nargis (some reports mention her name as Nazreen).

According to reports, the accused Javed, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, suspected her of a having a love affair with another man.

The victim was the mother of 5 children

Nargis was the mother of five children and was married one Imran who sells clothes in Delhi. Nargis ran a beauty parlour and also used to sell medicines. Javed’ family, wife and two children live in Shastrinagar sector 14. Javed used to take care of Nargis’ children as her husband used to be Delhi most of the time. He suspected that Nargis was having an affair with a man named Sonu, a resident of Maliana. He alleged that she was planning to marry this other person.

Javed was angry over the victim’s alleged affair with another man

Yesterday, Javed went to Nargis’ house in the morning. He attacked Nargis with a butcher’s knife and slit her throat. On hearing Nargis scream, neighbours rushed to her house where they found Javed with a blood stained weapon and Nargis lying dead on the floor. Two of her children were lying on the ground unconscious while three were sitting in a corner crying. The neighbours informed the police immediately. Whne police reached at the spot, Javed did not try to flee and started shouting that he wanted police to kill him in an encounter as he did not want to live. He surrendered before the police and was taken to police station. The body of the victim was sent for postmortem. All the five children of the victim have been sent for medical check up and were later handed over to relatives.

SSP Ajay Sahni informed that Javed had known the victim for many years. A case has been filed on a complaint by the victim’s brother.

