The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of allegations levelled against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by a Mumbai based model where she accused him of raping her and threatening her and her family with life. Narrating the alleged incident in 2013, Mumtaz (name changed) had requested police protection.

The Commission said it has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police with regard to the case that was registered way back in 2013 and sought a report regarding the same at the earliest.

“NCW has come across a media report regarding a Mumbai-based model who has alleged that she was not only raped by Hemant Soren (Jharkhand CM) and Suresh Nagre in 2013, but she and her family were also constantly threatened against speaking about the alleged incident in public.

“It is also reported that the viral letter, reportedly written by the victim, contains details of incidents that have occurred in the last seven years. NCW Chairperson has written to Maharashtra DGP seeking detailed action taken report of the case which was filed in 2013,” the NCW today said in a statement.

@NCWIndia has come across media report regarding a model who has alleged that she was raped by @HemantSorenJMM in 2013 and she and her family received threats against speaking about the alleged incident in public. — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 17, 2020

Yesterday, a letter had gone viral on social media where a Mumbai-based model Mumtaz (name changed) had requested police protection fearing safety to her life from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, whom she has accused of raping her. She has recently registered a complaint accusing Soren of not only raping her but also attempting to kill her.

It was reported that the alleged victim had registered a complaint in 2013 against Hemant Soren, however, had later withdrawn it.

In her letter, the model wrote how Hemant Soren had behaved like an animal and a sex maniac to rape her. Thereafter Hemant Soren allegedly asked the complainant to leave the premises in the wee hours of the morning with a threat that if she tells anyone, she’d be killed. The victim said that Soren promised her to help her to launch her film career if she kept quiet.

After the withdrawal of the said complaint, the complainant shifted out her residence and was under constant fear. Under fear of harm to her and the family, the victim stated that she tried to forget the ignominy she had suffered and was trying to lead a peaceful life.

The alleged incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend ‘JusticeforAyesha’ to demand justice for the victim.

The issue was propped by Godda MP Nishikant Dubey in June this year, who had demanded the reopening of rape and kidnapping case which was lodged by the Mumbai-based girl against Soren way back in 2013.

However, rejecting all allegations, Soren had also filed a Rs 100 crore each defamation suit against Dubey and others, alleging they had published defamatory statements against him.