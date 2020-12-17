Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News Reports NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

The Commission said it has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police with regard to the case that was registered way back in 2013 and sought a report regarding the same at the earliest.

OpIndia Staff
NCW takes note of model’s allegations that she was raped by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in 2013
240

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of allegations levelled against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by a Mumbai based model where she accused him of raping her and threatening her and her family with life. Narrating the alleged incident in 2013, Mumtaz (name changed) had requested police protection.

The Commission said it has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police with regard to the case that was registered way back in 2013 and sought a report regarding the same at the earliest.

“NCW has come across a media report regarding a Mumbai-based model who has alleged that she was not only raped by Hemant Soren (Jharkhand CM) and Suresh Nagre in 2013, but she and her family were also constantly threatened against speaking about the alleged incident in public.

“It is also reported that the viral letter, reportedly written by the victim, contains details of incidents that have occurred in the last seven years. NCW Chairperson has written to Maharashtra DGP seeking detailed action taken report of the case which was filed in 2013,” the NCW today said in a statement.

Mumbai based model accuses Hemant Soren of raping her at threatening her with life

Yesterday, a letter had gone viral on social media where a Mumbai-based model Mumtaz (name changed) had requested police protection fearing safety to her life from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, whom she has accused of raping her. She has recently registered a complaint accusing Soren of not only raping her but also attempting to kill her.

It was reported that the alleged victim had registered a complaint in 2013 against Hemant Soren, however, had later withdrawn it.

In her letter, the model wrote how Hemant Soren had behaved like an animal and a sex maniac to rape her. Thereafter Hemant Soren allegedly asked the complainant to leave the premises in the wee hours of the morning with a threat that if she tells anyone, she’d be killed. The victim said that Soren promised her to help her to launch her film career if she kept quiet.

After the withdrawal of the said complaint, the complainant shifted out her residence and was under constant fear. Under fear of harm to her and the family, the victim stated that she tried to forget the ignominy she had suffered and was trying to lead a peaceful life.

The alleged incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend ‘JusticeforAyesha’ to demand justice for the victim.

The issue was propped by Godda MP Nishikant Dubey in June this year, who had demanded the reopening of rape and kidnapping case which was lodged by the Mumbai-based girl against Soren way back in 2013.

However, rejecting all allegations, Soren had also filed a Rs 100 crore each defamation suit against Dubey and others, alleging they had published defamatory statements against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.
Read more

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Culture and History Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Karan Johar has been asked to give details of the viral video of a party in 2019 where allegedly drugs were consumed
Read more
Opinions

Importance of Integrity and Digitization of the Election Process in India in light of the history of ‘scientific rigging’ in elections in West Bengal

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Elections in West Bengal during CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have been marked by ‘scientific rigging’, but the EVMs have changed that
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more
Government and Policy

Just after DakPay’s launch, scammers begin to lurk: Here is the warning issued by India Post about fraudulent SMS

OpIndia Staff -
India Post has recently launched DakPay, a payment app that users can connect to their Post Office Bank Account or any other bank account
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: Farmers’ lives being sacrificed in cold winters even as protests against farm laws turn political

OpIndia Staff -
The unfortunate death of protestors at the protest site along the border comes at a time when the so-called protest by the 'farmers' that started as a grievance against the farm laws turned political in nature.
Read more
News Reports

Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the Middle East and Africa being seen as a reason

OpIndia Staff -
A study found that cases of female genital mutilation in Germany went up by 40% last compared to 2016
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

Trouble for TMC continues, party leader Diptangshu Chaudhury quits from CM’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell

OpIndia Staff -
This string of resignations, which comes ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, might bring in a lot of trouble for TMC
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami withdraws his anticipatory bail plea in ‘assault on woman cop’ case

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was registered against Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting an on-duty lady police office during his arrest in abetment to suicide case
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com