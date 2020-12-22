A Muslim boxer named Kabary Salem accused of murdering his 25-year old daughter has been extradited to New York from the Middle East where he was tracked down by the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Regional Fugitive Task Force on December 3.

According to the New York Post, the body of the victim named Ola Salem was found in a park in Staten Island in New York last year. The boxer was indicted by a Staten Island grand jury on November 5 for the murder of his daughter. He was brought back from Kuwait to New York on Friday.

Victim’s body was found dumped in a park

Salem had reportedly fled the United States soon after the body of his daughter was recovered in October last year by a person jogging in Bloomingdale Park in Staten Island’s Prince Bay neighbourhood. The body that was found covered in leaves had been dragged through the woods around 30 feet. Ola Salem, who lived in Rosebank, advocated for Muslim women suffering from domestic violence through her volunteer work at the New York-based organisation Asiyah Women’s Centre.

Salem had also killed a boxing opponent in 2000

52-year old Kabary Salem is a former professional middleweight boxer from Egypt. He is reportedly known by the name ‘The Egyptian Magician’. He competed in the 90s and through early 2000s. He is also reported to have participated in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics. According to New York Post, in September 2000, Salem had killed an opponent named Randie Carver, after repeatedly headbutting him. Carver did not gain consciousness after being knocked out by Salem in 10th round and passed away a couple of days later from head trauma.