Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports Scamsters put Varanasi office of PM Modi for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5...
News Reports
Updated:

Scamsters put Varanasi office of PM Modi for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore, 4 arrested

After the matter came to the fore, the add was removed from OLX and an FIR for registered against the 4 accused. One Lakshmikant Ojha was listed as the seller in the advertisement.

OpIndia Staff
Liberals had a meltdown as PM Modi announced a staggering Rs 20 trillion package for the economy battered by coronavirus lockdown
PM Modi
56

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four persons for putting the Varanasi office of PM Narendra Modi ‘for sale’ on OLX India website. Uttar Pradesh Police said the accused, who were arrested from Jawahar Nagar Colony, had posted a picture of the Prime Minister’s Varanasi office on OLX, stating that the premise was up for sale and listed a price of Rs 7.5 crore for it.

“Accused who clicked picture of the office and three others have been arrested. A case has been filed and further probe is underway,” police said.

After the matter came to the fore, the add was removed from OLX and an FIR for registered against the 4 accused.

According to Varanasi police, the OLX advertisement stated that the PM’s parliamentary office in Ravindrapuri area of Varanasi was on sale. The ad, titled ‘PMO office Varanasi’, further mentioned details like “built-up area 6500 sq ft, two-storeyed building North-East facing with car parking”, as per the report. One Lakshmikant Ojha was listed as the seller in the advertisement.

The UP Police said that 4 people including the person who clicked the photo for the advertisement have been arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Opinions

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.
Read more

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Ganga-like purity in government’s intent, MSP here to stay’: PM Modi defends farm laws, asks opposition to take credit for reforms they had promised

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the farm laws were not brought overnight, but several political parties, experts, farmers had long demanded them
Read more
Law

‘India should learn from Israel’: Petition moved in SC for Sanskrit to be declared as ‘National Language’

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking to notify Sanskrit as the national language of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Suvendu Adhikari tries to resign, but Bengal Assembly speaker rejects, asks him to meet on 21st December: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Adhikari had recently resigned from the Bengal assembly as an MLA. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP soon.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts fake call centre racket, arrests 54 people who duped around 4,500 foreign nationals of Rs 100 crores

Jhankar Mohta -
The main accused was operating the fake call centre in Delhi from Dubai. Efforts are being made to extradite him with the help of MEA
Read more
News Reports

Scamsters put Varanasi office of PM Modi for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore, 4 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The accused posted a picture of the Varanasi office of PM Modi on OLX listing a price of Rs 7.5 crore for it
Read more
News Reports

Six firms that supply manpower to Wistron’s iPhone plant may be blacklisted for non-payment of wages that led to vandalism by workers

OpIndia Staff -
Staffing firms didn't pay salaries to workers employed at Wistron's Apple iPhone plant in Karnataka, which had triggered violent protests
Read more
Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: BJP writes to ECI seeking deployment of female CPF personnel to verify identity of Burkha-clad voters

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP pointed out that there has been a 10% rise in the number of voters in the ward No. 66 of the Kasba Vidhan Sabha constituency, despite no 'new township or settlement'.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration set to add dozens of new Chinese companies to its trade blacklist, chipmaker SMIC to be one of the new entrants

OpIndia Staff -
President Donald Trump plans several new hard-line moves against China in the remaining weeks of his term
Read more
News Reports

Reports contradicting earlier media reports emerge, farmer did not die due to biting cold and was not protesting for days: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The deceased Bhim Singh's body was found on Thursday morning, a day after he had joined the farmers' protest along the Delhi border
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com