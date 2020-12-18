The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four persons for putting the Varanasi office of PM Narendra Modi ‘for sale’ on OLX India website. Uttar Pradesh Police said the accused, who were arrested from Jawahar Nagar Colony, had posted a picture of the Prime Minister’s Varanasi office on OLX, stating that the premise was up for sale and listed a price of Rs 7.5 crore for it.

“Accused who clicked picture of the office and three others have been arrested. A case has been filed and further probe is underway,” police said.

After the matter came to the fore, the add was removed from OLX and an FIR for registered against the 4 accused.

According to Varanasi police, the OLX advertisement stated that the PM’s parliamentary office in Ravindrapuri area of Varanasi was on sale. The ad, titled ‘PMO office Varanasi’, further mentioned details like “built-up area 6500 sq ft, two-storeyed building North-East facing with car parking”, as per the report. One Lakshmikant Ojha was listed as the seller in the advertisement.

The UP Police said that 4 people including the person who clicked the photo for the advertisement have been arrested.