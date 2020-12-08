The Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday threatened that they would close down the Indian diplomatic missions in London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Vancouver, Toronto, Washington DC, San Francisco and New York on December 10 through car, tractor and truck rallies.

Earlier on Sunday, top SFJ functionary Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on the most-wanted list of the NIA, was seen at a “Kisan Rally” in London. Pamma was at spotted at the rally with his supporters. The rally saw khalistani flags and anti-India slogans.

Claiming that “Khalistan is the only solution to the Punjab farmers’ plight”, SFJ,s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that his organisation has given the call to shut down Indian embassies on UN Human Rights Day.

Pamma, a designated terrorist in India, had fled Punjab in the 1990s and allegedly travelled to Pakistan, before being granted political asylum in Britain in 2000. He has links with terror organisations such as Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Tiger Force and is also linked to the 2010 Patiala and Ambala twin bomb explosions and the 2009 murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat leader Rulda Singh, as per a report in Times of India.

Pamma was arrested in Portugal in 2015 after India requested for his extradition. His extradition, however, did not come through, and he returned to the United Kingdom.

Pro-Khalistani SFJ members participated in “Kisan Rally” in London

SFJ leader Pannun further added that the organisation was emboldened by the stands taken by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British parliament members and a representative of the UN Secretary-General on supporting the farmers’ protest. Another Khalistan supporter named Kuldeep Singh Chaheru of the Federation of Sikh Organizations was also seen in the London protests. FSO a known front of Babbar Khalsa, a Sikh extremist organisation.

The Minister for Press and Information, Vishwesh Negi, expressed that the protest was orchestrated by anti-India separatist forces.



“More than 3,500 to 4,000 people gathered in front of the high commission, flouting social distancing norms during a pandemic. As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists, who took the opportunity of pursuing their own agenda in the name of backing the farmer protests back in India,” Negi said.

SFJ links to the farmers’ protests in India

The farmers’ protest saw participation from pro-Khalistani elements. Several ‘farmers’ resorted to violence and worrying slogans, supporting Khalistan were also raised. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions were also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The shady role of the SFJ was being analysed as more and more details are emerging that points towards the possible interference of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

“From October 1 to October 8, any farmer — irrespective of his faith — can register 25 votes for the Khalistan Referendum 2020 and get a grant of Rs 5,000 as assistance to repay their agricultural loans,” SJF said. The security agencies have since received inputs on the latest offer by SFJ.