Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens to 'shut down' Indian consulates on December 10...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens to ‘shut down’ Indian consulates on December 10 in support of farmer protests

On Sunday, Khalistani separatists had gathered near the Indian High Commission in London and had raised Khalistani flags. Wanted Khalistani terrorist named Paramjit Singh Pamma was also seen at the protests.

OpIndia Staff
Pro-Khalistani group SFJ threatens to shut down Indian diplomatic missions on December 10 in support of farmers' protests
Representational Image(Source: Zee News)
30

The Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday threatened that they would close down the Indian diplomatic missions in London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Vancouver, Toronto, Washington DC, San Francisco and New York on December 10 through car, tractor and truck rallies.

Earlier on Sunday, top SFJ functionary Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on the most-wanted list of the NIA, was seen at a “Kisan Rally” in London. Pamma was at spotted at the rally with his supporters. The rally saw khalistani flags and anti-India slogans.

Claiming that “Khalistan is the only solution to the Punjab farmers’ plight”, SFJ,s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that his organisation has given the call to shut down Indian embassies on UN Human Rights Day.

Pamma, a designated terrorist in India, had fled Punjab in the 1990s and allegedly travelled to Pakistan, before being granted political asylum in Britain in 2000. He has links with terror organisations such as Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Tiger Force and is also linked to the 2010 Patiala and Ambala twin bomb explosions and the 2009 murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat leader Rulda Singh, as per a report in Times of India. 

Pamma was arrested in Portugal in 2015 after India requested for his extradition. His extradition, however, did not come through, and he returned to the United Kingdom.

Pro-Khalistani SFJ members participated in “Kisan Rally” in London

SFJ leader Pannun further added that the organisation was emboldened by the stands taken by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British parliament members and a representative of the UN Secretary-General on supporting the farmers’ protest. Another Khalistan supporter named Kuldeep Singh Chaheru of the Federation of Sikh Organizations was also seen in the London protests. FSO a known front of Babbar Khalsa, a Sikh extremist organisation.

The Minister for Press and Information, Vishwesh Negi, expressed that the protest was orchestrated by anti-India separatist forces.

“More than 3,500 to 4,000 people gathered in front of the high commission, flouting social distancing norms during a pandemic. As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists, who took the opportunity of pursuing their own agenda in the name of backing the farmer protests back in India,” Negi said.

SFJ links to the farmers’ protests in India

The farmers’ protest saw participation from pro-Khalistani elements. Several ‘farmers’ resorted to violence and worrying slogans, supporting Khalistan were also raised. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions were also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The shady role of the SFJ was being analysed as more and more details are emerging that points towards the possible interference of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest. 

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

“From October 1 to October 8, any farmer — irrespective of his faith — can register 25 votes for the Khalistan Referendum 2020 and get a grant of Rs 5,000 as assistance to repay their agricultural loans,” SJF said. The security agencies have since received inputs on the latest offer by SFJ.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian embassy, London High Commission office, Sikh Khalistanis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more
News Reports

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands CBI inquiry, video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder
Read more

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.

Farmers’ Bharat Bandh: How it resembles nefarious designs of Shaheen Bagh Chakka Jam and why govt must consider it sedition

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
The Chakka Jam and Bharat Bandh in lieu of the farmers agitation is just that - a replication of the Shaheen Bagh model.

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.

Fabulous life of Arvind Kejriwal: Fearing attention diversion, Delhi CM this time creates different drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party and AAP supporters have a knack of pulling attention-seeking stunts to aggrandise their leader Arvind Kejriwal's importance and shield him from criticism

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens to ‘shut down’ Indian consulates on December 10 in support of farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stated that the Khalistanis have been emboldened by Canadian PM's Justin Trudeau's support and British Labour MPs.
Read more
Social Media

PM Modi’s tweet, lighting a lamp after his call to the nation in April, becomes most retweeted tweet in politics category in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From PM Modi to actor Vijay: On Tuesday, Twitter announced the Golden tweets of 2020, across politics, business and sports
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more
News Reports

Margaret Keenan becomes the first non-trial recipient of COVID-19 vaccine as the UK starts mass vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Margaret Keenan receives first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as UK's Covid-19 vaccination program began on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan says the fake news of Delhi Police putting Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest is ‘Kashmir model’

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan supported the false claims of the AAP that CM Kejriwal was under house arrest and declared it 'Kashmir model'.
Read more
Politics

Sonia Gandhi, the daughter (in-law) of the soil, makes the ultimate sacrifice to support farmers: Read what it is

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi has decided to make great sacrifices to demonstrate her self-proclaimed unparalleled devotion towards farmers
Read more
News Reports

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands CBI inquiry, video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Opinions

Farmers’ Bharat Bandh: How it resembles nefarious designs of Shaheen Bagh Chakka Jam and why govt must consider it sedition

Nupur J Sharma -
The Chakka Jam and Bharat Bandh in lieu of the farmers agitation is just that - a replication of the Shaheen Bagh model.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,643FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com