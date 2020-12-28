Monday, December 28, 2020
Updated:

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

Congress, late on Sunday, confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has indeed left for vacation to an undisclosed location.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi with his pet dog Pidi (representational image)
2

After media reports emerged that Rahul Gandhi had left for Milan, Italy, on an impromptu surprise vacation in middle of Punjab farmers vs Govt of India farm laws tussle, Congress trolls kept themselves busy trying to refute these as ‘fake news’. Rahul Gandhi loyalist Saket Gokhale cried himself hoarse claiming that Rahul Gandhi has not gone for vacation.

He tried hard. Quite hard. He was joined by other Congress supporters who did not want to believe Rahul Gandhi was vacationing. Suddenly everyone wanted to compare his vacation to PM Modi.

Some Congress workers, however, quite easily accepted he was vacationing.

Foul mouthed Twitter handle of IYC Punjab, too chimed in.

However, the trolls were left red faced after Congress accepted that Rahul Gandhi has indeed gone off on a ‘personal trip’. While the party did not disclose the destination of his vacation, they have not denied Milan in Italy as the destination either. Congress also celebrates its 136th foundation day today.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

