After media reports emerged that Rahul Gandhi had left for Milan, Italy, on an impromptu surprise vacation in middle of Punjab farmers vs Govt of India farm laws tussle, Congress trolls kept themselves busy trying to refute these as ‘fake news’. Rahul Gandhi loyalist Saket Gokhale cried himself hoarse claiming that Rahul Gandhi has not gone for vacation.

Yep – that you need to Google shit before believing fake news. https://t.co/P49ModsEiK — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 27, 2020

महोदय, जरा सा Google कर लेते तो सच तुरंत पता चल जाता.



Fake news ना फैलायें, पांडे जी.https://t.co/tkNPWD6QLG — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 27, 2020

He hasn’t chomu. And neither is he the party’s president. https://t.co/P49ModsEiK — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 27, 2020

Qatar airlines 😂

"Too much knowledge" from Whatsapp University. https://t.co/K3fKX7QosA — Prashant (@iprashantm13) December 27, 2020

1. There is no airline called “Qatar airline”

2. RG is very much in India https://t.co/Z9TsP0KWbB — Abshar-DiljitDosanjhian (@Aaabshar) December 27, 2020

Why are you so jealous that you are peddling fake propaganda? Where is Modi? Send him to talk to the farmers. he has got our tax money, not @RahulGandhi . https://t.co/iaFI8Dl0WR — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) December 27, 2020

News coming in..not even a confirmed news..but ready to blurt it out on Twitter by boot lickers! What’s the problem, even if he is traveling? He can’t go out of the country? What’s the whole point of this tweet? Nothing but #Obsession about RG!! https://t.co/E0E8QID1Ew — 💙🇺🇸Sree🇮🇳💙 (@sreenshri) December 27, 2020

He tried hard.Quite hard.He was joined by other Congress supporters who did not want to believe Rahul Gandhi was vacationing.Suddenly everyone wanted to compare his vacation to PM Modi.

Some Congress workers, however, quite easily accepted he was vacationing.

Why few journalists who are paid by Ambani & Adani dnt News coming to them about the death of farmers 🤔& why they don’t question about Modi Govt canceling winter session ?Why No News coming about petrol hike?But only about Mr Gandhi. Is it a mistake to care your grandma ? 🤔 https://t.co/kLxs1l2vKe — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 27, 2020

Foul mouthed Twitter handle of IYC Punjab, too chimed in.

543 mp's,Any details about rest,nation needs to know about travel itinerary of each MP?? . When did last time an opposition MP had so much focus on his travel details. Well he indeed is powerful and his every move does make news. Do you have Q's for @narendramodi on farmers?1 — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) December 27, 2020

However, the trolls were left red faced after Congress accepted that Rahul Gandhi has indeed gone off on a ‘personal trip’. While the party did not disclose the destination of his vacation, they have not denied Milan in Italy as the destination either. Congress also celebrates its 136th foundation day today.