Monday, December 28, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Confirmed: Rahul Gandhi leaves India on a personal trip, will not attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations

"December 28 marks the 136th year of the foundation of Indian National Congress (INC). On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions," AICC had said.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi leaves India ahead of Congress Foundation Day
Rahul Gandhi, image courtesy: Twitter
113

On December 27, there were speculations that Rahul Gandhi, who is in the race of becoming party president once again, has left India on a personal trip and will not be attending Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress Party. The MP from Wayanwad has reportedly decided to go on a trip just a day before the grand old party’s 136th Foundation Day program. Randeep Surjewala, general secretary, Congress, said that “Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip.”

Gandhi left India amidst farmers’ protest

In the last few days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken multiple times supporting the protesting farmers against the Agriculture Laws. He also led a delegation that met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 17 to submit the memorandum along with the signature of farmers against the Agriculture Laws that were recently enacted by the central government.

Gandhi missed the review meeting in Kerala

The Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala, did not attend the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee meeting to review the party’s performance in the recent local body elections. Tariq Anwar, the state in-charge, is holding the review meeting on the issue, as reported by ANI.

Events including Tiranga Yatras planned for Foundation Day

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked the state units to organize different campaigns, including Tiranga Yatras and ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ named social media program on Foundation Day. AICC said, “December 28 marks the 136th year of the foundation of Indian National Congress (INC). On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions.”

Rahul Gandhi’s trip raised suspicions among netizens

Usually, Rahul Gandhi has a habit of leaving India during crisis or important events. He has done it multiple times in the past, and him leaving the country at the time of farmers’ protests would not have raised eyebrows as everyone expect the same from him. However, he had left the country during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic that has raised some concerns.

Earlier, Rahul and his sister Priyanka had attracted the criticism for abandoning party workers during the Bihar elections and holidaying in Shimla.

After reports emerged that Rahul has left for Milan via a Qatar Airways flight, some social media users wondered how did he manage to obtain a permit to enter Italy. India is currently in the E-list countries as per Italy’s official website that means anyone from India can enter Italy only for work, health or study reasons. While people can only speculate, it is up to the grand old party of Rahul Gandhi himself to provide any clarification on the issue. Until he does so, which is highly unlikely, Congress workers can only wait for his return and hope he will spend time in isolation for 14 days on arrival as per the regulations.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

