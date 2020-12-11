Friday, December 11, 2020
“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

In an announcement last month, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language in the next few months and also announced that he would be launching an international media project soon.

After having secured the top spot in both English and Hindi news space, Republic TV announced on Friday that it will launch its Bengal-language channel soon. The decision may prove to be a game-changer, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections of 2021.

In a tweet, the news channel stated, “We are coming!”. While informing that the news network is keen to hire staff for its new venture, it announced, “Republic TV is looking for competent News Editors. Republic Media Network is also looking for young and smart reporters, who exhibit proficiency in the Bengali language. Must have prior experience working in any Bengali News channel in the State of West Bengal.”

At present, the Republic Media Network runs two TV news channels, the flagship English News channel Republic TV and Hindi News channel R. Bharat. Both the channels top the charts in terms of viewership in both the languages. Its Bengali News Channel will be its first regional language news channels.

It is interesting to note that Arnab Goswami had started his career as a journalist in Kolkata, where he had worked for The Telegraph. As Goswami can speak Bengali, it is expected that he may anchor some show in the Bengali channel also. He has started anchoring in Hindi on R. Bharat, where he has become extremely popular.

Republic media to launch regional channels in next one year, go global in 16 months

In a sensational announcement last month, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami had said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language in the next few months and also announced that he would be launching an international media project soon.

Speaking on Republic TV after his release from Taloja jail, Arnab Goswami said, “In the next 11 to 12 months, we will launch the Republic Network in every state of India. Republic will also launch an international media project in the upcoming 16 to 17 months”.

“If you put me in jail, I will launch a channel from there. You cannot do anything. I am not alone, the country is with me. I will change my name if I do not launch a global media network in the next 16 months,” said Arnab Goswami as he warned Uddhav Thackeray against his vendetta against Republic TV.

