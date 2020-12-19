Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization, Madhav Govind Vaidya passed away in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the 97-year-old RSS stalwart died at a private hospital in Nagpur on Saturday noon. Vishnu Vaidya, the grandson of MG Vaidya, said that the veteran Hindutva leader had contracted coronavirus but had recovered from the infection.

MG Vaidya, who was an eminent scholar and a prolific writer, is considered to be one of those rare nationalists who had personally seen the entire journey of the birth, consolidation and evolution of the RSS movement.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS, and the late stalwart’s son in a tweet said, “Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of an active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for nine decades.”

Shri M. G. Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hndutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades. pic.twitter.com/Gp6QPMsabW — Dr. Manmohan Vaidya (@ManmohanVaidya) December 19, 2020

His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday, the family said.

Senior RSS, BJP leaders condole the death of RSS ideologue MG Vaidya

Several RSS leaders and BJP party men condoled the death of senior RSS leader. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also condoled the demise of the RSS ideologue.

“My humble tribute to Baburao Vaidya. Baburao was fortunate enough to work with all Sarsanghchalak. It was a firm belief that Baburaoji would be a centenarian, but destiny had something different in mind. It is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Peace,” Gadkari said.

BL Santhosh, BJP’s National General Secretary and senior RSS ideologue, also expressed his condolences after the death of senior colleague.

Senior Sangh ideologue , prolific writer , the man who worked with all six Sarasanghachalaks Shraddeya Sri MG Vaidya attained the lotus feet of almighty in Nagpur today.Nationalist narrative & organisation will be poor with his passing away. Shat Shat Naman to departed soul . pic.twitter.com/g2C2xpD04s — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Santhosh said, “Senior Sangh ideologue, prolific writer, the man who worked with all six Sarasanghachalaks Shraddeya Sri MG Vaidya attained the lotus feet of almighty in Nagpur today. Nationalist narrative & organisation will be poor with his passing away. Shat Shat Naman to departed soul.”