Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi today took to social threaten a Twitter user, Ankur Singh, with defamation suit. She got riled up because he pointed out how Chaturvedi, in the past, has indulged in sharing morphed images including that of PM Modi.

Swati Chaturvedi threatening with defamation suit

She accused Singh of lying about her, because of which she wants to send him to jail in a defamation suit. However, the allegation that Singh put on her that she tweeted a morphed image, also referred to as ‘manipulated media’ these days, is correct.

Swati Chaturvedi’s tweet.

On 24 August 2019, Swati Chaturvedi tweeted a morphed image of PM Modi wearing an Arabic attire. The original image appeared in a tweet shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on PM Modi’s arrival at Abu Dhabi.

Continuing the momentum of high-level exchanges



PM @narendramodi arrived in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd leg of his 3-nation tour. Tomorrow, PM will meet HH the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, receive the 'Order of Zayed' honour and launch the RuPay card. pic.twitter.com/bX62x6gzoD — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) August 23, 2019

In fact, after several people pointed it out to her that the image she shared “without comments” to insinuate that PM Modi was for some reason wearing an Arabic attire, was fake, she deleted. She even tweeted her apology admitting that the image she shared was photoshopped.

The picture was photoshopped. My apologies. Have deleted the tweet — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 24, 2019

Swati Chaturvedi wants to sue someone for pointing out she shared photoshopped image after having apologised for sharing the same photoshopped image.

Swati has quite a history with sharing ‘manipulated media’. Days after 2019 General Elections, Swati shared a screenshot of an image of Home Minister Amit Shah to claim he was ‘sleeping’ while a session was on in the parliament.

Swati Chaturvedi’s manipulated media

However, the same was manipulated as well.

In one of the instances during the video, while RS Prasad is busily enunciating his points, Amit Shah starts reading some papers on his desk. The image is spuriously captured at that very moment to give an impression that Amit Shah is sleeping in the parliamentary session. The entire video of the proceedings can be viewed here.

The video clearly establishes that far from napping in the parliament, Amit Shah was attentively and studiously listening to RS Prasad’s speech. In fact, the video is not of the current Lok Sabha but of the winter session in early January 2019.

In the past, Swati had falsely claimed an image of a girl beaten up by a jilted man as being an image capturing violence in Benaras Hindu University. In another instance, she had spread lies about a simple speech by Amit Shah, the former BJP Party President. She gave credence to fake news, from a dubious website. She had earlier spread false claims that ex-JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar attacker was a BJP office-bearer.

Regarding the other claim in Singh’s tweet regarding Swati Chaturvedi faking an interview of former Defence Minister George Fernandes, some of Swati Chaturvedi’s peers have claimed to us in private that she was fired from Hindustan Times for faking it. On an unrelated note, Swati, however, has fabricated statements of a national leader on national television.

