Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home Crime Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home
News ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home

S Muthu Ganesh was caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. When the police asked him to go home in a hired auto, he came back and drove away the patrol vehicle of the police.

OpIndia Staff
Drunk doctor in Chennai steals police patrol vehicle
Drink and Drive/ Representational image Source: Stuff.nz
5

In a bizarre incident, a 31-year-old doctor, who was heavily intoxicated, stole a police vehicle after they caught him in a drink and drive case.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday on Harrington Road, Chennai. The accused has been identified as S Muthu Ganesh, a native of Arakkonam, Ranipet district, who currently practises at a private hospital in the city.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Kilpauk in Chennai. The Chennai Police stopped the doctor, who was driving under the influence of alcohol heavily. Initially, the police asked him to blow into the device, however, he refused to blow into the device and tried to drive past by showing his hospital identity card. However, the police insisted that he blow into the breathalyser, which showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol

The police reportedly asked the doctor to return home by hiring an auto because his vehicle was seized. The doctor, who initially left to his residence, came back and picked up an argument with the police, demanding that his vehicle be handed back. When police officers refused, Ganesh drove away with a police patrol vehicle. Muthu Ganesh then rammed the police vehicle into an autorickshaw, also injuring three persons. 

The police soon chased Ganesh. He has been handed over to the Kilpauk police who arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChennai drink, doctor drinking police, doctor case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.
Read more
Opinions

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty
Read more

A year on, ‘Chakka jam’ returns to Delhi: ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait now instigates more roadblocks while opposing farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait, the alleged farmer leader, on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called the blocking of roads.

Mutated coronavirus: India extends the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had temporarily suspended the flights to and from UK till December 31 after a more-infectious mutated coronavirus strain was detected in the United Kingdom

From the year without summer to Communism and diseases: With the disasters we have endured over centuries, was 2020 really that bad?

Opinions Sanghamitra -
For civilisations that have seen the plagues, earthquakes, colonisation and the atrocities of communist rules, the COVID outbreak is a minor ordeal that will soon be overcome.

Spooked by Uttar Pradesh film city? Maha govt to organise ‘Bollywood tours’ to boost tourism

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government, in a bid to boost tourism in the state, will now be organising bollywood tours amongst others.

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor fought with the policemen and drove away in the patrol vehicle. He also rammed the vehicle to an auto, injuring three persons.
Read more
News Reports

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws
Read more
Entertainment

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Pastor named Victor Jesudasan arrested for looting people in the name of providing scholarships

OpIndia Staff -
Pastor Victor Jesudasan is also involved in a case of money laundering worth Rs 2 lakh 27 thousand.
Read more
Opinions

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty
Read more
News Reports

A year on, ‘Chakka jam’ returns to Delhi: ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait now instigates more roadblocks while opposing farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait, the alleged farmer leader, on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called the blocking of roads.
Read more
News Reports

Old addresses and switched off phones: How UK returnees are increasing risks of the new COVID strain

OpIndia Staff -
Health departments across states are worried as many UK returnees are untraceable due to old, or wrong contact details.
Read more
News Reports

Mutated coronavirus: India extends the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom

OpIndia Staff -
India had temporarily suspended the flights to and from UK till December 31 after a more-infectious mutated coronavirus strain was detected in the United Kingdom
Read more
Opinions

From the year without summer to Communism and diseases: With the disasters we have endured over centuries, was 2020 really that bad?

Sanghamitra -
For civilisations that have seen the plagues, earthquakes, colonisation and the atrocities of communist rules, the COVID outbreak is a minor ordeal that will soon be overcome.
Read more
News Reports

India-Pakistan conflict: The history of Line of Control and Pakistan’s continuous ceasefire violations

Aditi -
Despite several agreements and resolutions Pakistan has continued its Guerrilla war in Jammu and Kashmir and its relentless ceasefire violations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com