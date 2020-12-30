In a bizarre incident, a 31-year-old doctor, who was heavily intoxicated, stole a police vehicle after they caught him in a drink and drive case.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday on Harrington Road, Chennai. The accused has been identified as S Muthu Ganesh, a native of Arakkonam, Ranipet district, who currently practises at a private hospital in the city.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Kilpauk in Chennai. The Chennai Police stopped the doctor, who was driving under the influence of alcohol heavily. Initially, the police asked him to blow into the device, however, he refused to blow into the device and tried to drive past by showing his hospital identity card. However, the police insisted that he blow into the breathalyser, which showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol

The police reportedly asked the doctor to return home by hiring an auto because his vehicle was seized. The doctor, who initially left to his residence, came back and picked up an argument with the police, demanding that his vehicle be handed back. When police officers refused, Ganesh drove away with a police patrol vehicle. Muthu Ganesh then rammed the police vehicle into an autorickshaw, also injuring three persons.

The police soon chased Ganesh. He has been handed over to the Kilpauk police who arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.