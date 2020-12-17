Thursday, December 17, 2020
Updated:

UP Govt refutes media reports that fake spices were made out of donkey dung in Hathras

More details will be made available on the same once tests are carried out.

OpIndia Staff
Fake spice factory busted in Hathras. UP govt denies media reports that donkey dung was mixed in the spices
On December 17, Hathras police raided a spice manufacturing unit and allegedly found counterfeit spices of local brands. Anoop Varshney, the owner of the factory, was arrested by the police. The recovered alleged adulterated spices include coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric and spice mix (garam masala). The investigating team collected 27 samples and sent them for testing. An FIR will be registered under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

Various media reports suggested that donkey dung was used mixed into the adulterated spices. However, the UP government has clarified that the no animal excreta was mixed in the adulterated spices.

Taking to social media, UP government’s Information department’s fact-checking wing clarified that the reports shared by various media houses as well as political parties is untrue. As per the UP Govt’s fact-checking team, DM Hathras has said that none of the samples of adulterated spices contained dung powder of any animal.

The administration said that only when the tests are carried out will they be able to give more details on the same.

As per reports, Anoop Varshney, owner of the factory had licence to run the factory but at different location. Hence, this factory itself was illegal. The factory was sealed after the raid.

