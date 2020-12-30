Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home Opinions USA's Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Without a more assertive policy framework from India, China's status as upper riparian and absolute control over these rivers not only gives China a chokehold on India's economy but could cost the catastrophic loss of countless human lives.

Tsewang Rigzin
India needs a stronger, more assertive Tibet policy
PM Modi speaking in Leh, Xi Jinping, images via TOI and Twitter
55

After weeks of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans and uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s signature on the massive spending bill, the President finally signed into law The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 on December 27, 2020. With a $2.3 trillion spending package, this bill is considered to be the largest spending bill, and the longest bill (5593 pages) ever passed by Congress. 

Among other issues, this bill contains the “Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020”. Unlike the Tibet Policy Act of 2002, the new act is substantially more comprehensive and assertive. For instance, section 13 of the Tibet Policy Act 2002 have a clause that reads: 

“The Secretary of State shall make best efforts to establish a branch office in Lhasa, Tibet, of the United States Consulate General in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China, to monitor political, economic, and cultural developments in Tibet.” 

In the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, this demand is coupled with the policy statement that read: 

“The Secretary may not authorize the establishment in the United States of any additional consulate of the People’s Republic of China until a United States consulate in Lhasa, Tibet, is established under subsection.” 

For Tibetans worldwide, under the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (Tibetan government-in-exile) and the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this historical act is a matter of great joy and pride. In fact, ‘Tibet’ has been mentioned 130 times in these 5593 pages long bill. No other countries, except China (131 times), have been mentioned more. Other related issues, such as Uyghurs and Hong Kong, have been mentioned only 1 and 25 times, respectively.  

Succession or reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

One of the most significant insertions in the new Act of 2020 is an issue relating to the “succession or reincarnation” of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The act categorically stated that:

“decisions regarding the selection, education, and veneration of Tibetan Buddhist religious leaders are exclusively spiritual matters that should be made by the appropriate religious authorities within the Tibetan Buddhist tradition and in the context of the will of practitioners of Tibetan Buddhism” and “the wishes of the 14th Dalai Lama, including any written instructions, should play a key role in the selection, education, and veneration of a future 15th Dalai Lama; and interference by the Government of the People’s Republic of China or any other government in the process of recognizing a successor or reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama and any future Dalai Lamas would represent a clear abuse of the right to religious freedom of Tibetan people.”

The act further stated that any Chinese official who directly interfered with identifying future Dalai Lama would be sanctioned. 

The act also applauded the Tibetan exile community for the practice of democracy in exile. It acknowledged the Central Tibetan Administration and Sikyong (President) as the representatives “to the greeted extent” of the aspiration of the “Tibetan diaspora” around the world. Another significant insertion to the act is section 343, i.e., Policy regarding the environment and water resources on the Tibetan Plateau. The act stated that the U.S. would encourage a regional framework on water security among riparian countries. 

The importance of Tibet for India

Throughout the recorded history of Tibet, no other civilization or country have been more grateful for Tibet than India. His Holiness the Dalai Lama, upon whom the hopes of six million Tibetan rest, often identify himself as a “Son of India.” Just like any Indian, Tibetans too will celebrate if India occupies a more prominent role on the international stage as it deserves. The biggest obstacle for India’s more prominent role on the international stage, such as becoming a permanent member UN Security Council, is accelerating China’s aggression.

The continued Chinese aggression on the Indian border region of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh has become too costly both in terms of human casualties and fiscal burden. In one of my empirical analyses, I have shown that from 1954 – 2019, the continued Chinese occupation of Tibet cost the Indian tax-payer US$ 462.8 billion (without any adjustment to inflation and exchange rate fluctuation), i.e., about US$ 7.16 billion annually. 

It is now high time that India should also adopt a more assertive stand on the Tibet issue in dealing with China. One strategy is to adopt India’s version of Tibet policy similar to the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020 of the US. India currently has an executive policy (not a law) on Tibetans in India called “Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014.” While this policy was a significant development for Tibetans’ welfare in India, it is devoid of any substantive relevance on core issues of Tibet, that is, destructive Chinese policies in Tibet and Tibetans’ demand for freedom in Tibet.

In terms of relevance, the issues addressed in the US government’s Act, such as reincarnation of the His Holiness The Dalai Lama and environment and water resources on the Tibetan Plateau, have a far more direct implication on India than the US. Just like Tibetans, millions of Indians, particularly in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Arunachal worship His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Similarly, on the Tibetan plateau’s water resources, as mentioned in the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, rivers from Tibet supply fresh water to an estimated 1.8 billion people. Almost half of the water (48%) that flows from the Tibetan plateau runs directly into India. Without a more assertive policy framework from India, China’s status as upper riparian and absolute control over these rivers not only gives China a chokehold on India’s economy but could cost the catastrophic loss of countless human lives. 

It is high time that India should take a firm stand to deal with China by adopting a more assertive policy framework regarding Tibet or by affirming the illegal nature of the Chinese occupation of Tibet and recognizing Tibet as an occupied territory. Ultimately, Tibet’s freedom is India’s best long-term security.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Tibet, Dalai Lama in India, Indian Buddhists
Tsewang Rigzin
Tsewang Rigzin is a Fellow at Columbia Population Research Center and Social Policy analysis doctoral candidate at Columbia University, USA. He is the author of the book "Exile Tibetan Community: Problems and Prospects" (LTWA, 2016)

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Arrested PDP leader Waheed Para paid Rs 10 lakh to Hizbul-Mujahideen through Davinder Singh, says NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The money was allegedly delivered to Hizbul operative Syed Mushtaq Naveed alias Naveed Babu through Davinder Singh.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.
Read more
News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Russian couples protest against COVID-19 restrictions by kissing in packed trains

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos have now gone viral in which couple were seen kissing their partners in crowded subways in Russia
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor fought with the policemen and drove away in the patrol vehicle. He also rammed the vehicle to an auto, injuring three persons.
Read more
News Reports

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com