The Uttar Pradesh police arrested eight people on Tuesday for forcibly converting of a 21-year-old Hindu girl into Islam and then carrying out her marriage.

According to a report in Times Now, the police have arrested the eight accused, including a woman, from the Agra crossing. On November 17, the girl’s father had registered a complaint alleging that her 21-year-old daughter had gone to the market to buy some items but did not return home. The complainant later got to know that his daughter was abducted by the accused to marry and then forcibly convert her.

As per the police, the girl was missing since November 17, however, her family filed the case on December 17 after receiving a letter from the accused Javed’s lawyer. The lawyer had informed that their 21-year-old daughter had married Javed and converted to Islam in a court.

Javed, who is absconding now, has been accused of ‘kidnapping and unlawfully converting’ a Hindu woman to Islam while eight of his relatives were booked and arrested on December 22. Javed has been booked under the IPC section 366 and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

Those arrested are identified as are Ramjani, Aamreen, Mahmood Ali, Mahfooz Ali, Haidar Ali, Antar Hussain, Ansar Hussain and Shahid Hussain.

According to the police, Javed and his four relatives are hiding in Uttar Pradesh while the woman is in Delhi. The cops have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on each of the five men.

Three arrested in Azamgarh for trying to convert to accept Christianity

In another incident, three people have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert some villagers into Christianity near Deeh Kauthaul village in Azamgarh on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Balchandra, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar. They were arrested from Deeh Kauthaul village on Sunday, Deedargaj Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Reportedly, the three men came to the village and allegedly organised a meeting at Tribhuvan Yadav’s home to convert people by luring them with rewards.

A villager, Ashok Yadav soon informed police, who arrested the three accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the police have informed.

South Korean national held for forcibly converting people to Christianity

Four persons, including three women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly luring people to convert into Christianity.

According to the reports, one of the arrested women is a South Korean national. She was staying on rent in Greater Noida and lured people to convert them into Christianity.

The accused lured local people for religious conversion in the past also, Central Noida’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said. The police have registered an FIR against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Law at the Surajpur police station and further proceedings are underway.

Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Law

The new anti-conversion law is aimed at preventing forced conversions under the pretext of love, marriage and by coercion. “There were more than 100 incidents reported in which forceful religious conversion was being done. Also, it was reported religious conversions were going on in the state using deceitful means. So to make a law on this becomes an important matter of policy now,” UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had earlier remarked.

Under the new law, a jail term of 1-5 years is awarded to the accused (extended to 3-10 years in case of SC/ST victims) and a fine of ₹15,000 (₹25,000 in case of SC/STs). Moreover, the offender’s proven guilt for conversion will attract a jail term of 10 years.