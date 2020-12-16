Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Govt cancels leaves for all medical, healthcare staff for proposed COVID vaccination...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Govt cancels leaves for all medical, healthcare staff for proposed COVID vaccination work

Dr Shrikant Tiwari, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gorakhpur District Hospital has stated that the district administration has already received three deep freezers and a cold room is being built for vaccine storage. 23,000 people, mostly frontline workers have already been identified to receive the first vaccine doses.

OpIndia Staff
Covid-19 Vaccine is to be available within weeks
UP Government cancelled all leaves of medical and healthcare staff till January 31
54

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all types of leaves of all officers and employees under the Directorate General of Health and Family Welfare with immediate effect ahead of the proposed Covid-19 vaccination drive. As per the reports, the leaves till January 31 has been cancelled.

Dr Shrikant Tiwari, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gorakhpur District Hospital, has confirmed that the government sent a notification that the vaccine will be available by January or February. In the first phase, the frontline workers will get the vaccination shot, including doctors, hospital staff and paramedics. The administration has identified 23,000 people, including frontline workers in the Gorakhpur district, for the vaccination in the first phase. He said, “The government has conveyed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available by January or February. We have been asked to get ready.”

The administration is building a special storage facility

The administration has already started working on building cold storage rooms and freezers to store the large quantity of vaccine doses. CMO Tiwari said that they have already received three deep freezers. “We are ready to start the vaccination drive as soon as the government issues orders in this regard,” he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement on vaccination availability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available next month. He said, “We are about a month away from the Covid-19 vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8 percent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 percent of Covid-19 deaths,” CM Adityanath said.

CM Yogi said that if the population of Delhi and UP are compared, UP had 8,000 deaths with 24 crore population compared to 10,000 deaths in Delhi with 1.75 crore population. “Despite being the most populous state, UP has given best results for COVID mgmt. Two months back the state had 68,000 active cases & now it’s less than 18,000. UP is the state to conduct the most number of tests, we have the lowest positivity rate & lowest mortality rate.”

Government notification on vaccine

On Monday, India released detailed guidelines for Covid-19 mass vaccination program that will begin soon. As per the reports, old chain infrastructure being set up across the country. The central government has planned to vaccinate 30 crore people in the first phase. The vaccination program will start as soon as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) permits the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine. So far, Serum Institute of India, that is making the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin, and a foreign company Pfizer have applied for the emergency approval from the government for vaccination. The Central government is yet to give approval for mass vaccination.

Government’s step by step plan to immunize people

To ensure the vaccination drive runs smoothly in the country, the government plans to give the first vaccination shots to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above 50 years of age. Once these people are covered, the vaccine will be made available for those who are younger than 50 years of age but are at higher risk. After that, the government will make the vaccine available for the rest of the population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

The government has divided people above 50 years of age into further groups. It will help in prioritizing the program based on the situation of the pandemic and vaccine availability.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCOVID vaccination, UP government, UP covid vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Inexperienced leadership of the party led to rout in recent local body polls’, says Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Francisco Sardinha also took objection to the party’s young leaders for calling veteran politicians as "grandfathers".
Read more
News Reports

Protesters heckle Republic Bharat and Zee News journalists for reporting about the farmers’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Republic Bharat journalist Shazia Nisar confirmed the incident, stating that thousands of protesters chased her out of the protest site after snatching her mobile phone
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Govt cancels leaves for all medical, healthcare staff for proposed COVID vaccination work

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government gearing up for Covid-19 mass vaccination program.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani granted bail by Mumbai court in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police from his residence a day before the hearing for anticipatory bail was scheduled.
Read more
News Reports

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The scale of inoculation for Covid-19 is going to be unprecedented, therefore, the government is preparing in advance, informed Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to farmers in West Bengal: Lunch at a farmer’s house, followed by rally in support of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal on December 19 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai based actor Salman Jaffery arrested for looting people by posing as a police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Jaffery was arrested after an elderly woman from Dehradun filed a complaint with police of robbery and cheating
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,788FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com