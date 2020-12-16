Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

The Health Secretary said that the training modules for people like medical officers, vaccine officers, alternative vaccinator officers, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers and ASHA coordinators have commenced both physically and via digital platforms.

OpIndia Staff
India preparing for Covid vaccination drive
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (via PTI)
37

Gearing up for the Covid-19 vaccine, India has prepared the blueprint in advance for storage and distribution whenever it is available. The Central government has chalked out a plan for cold chain infrastructure across the country.

Cold Chain infrastructure across the country planned by the central government

During a briefing yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the infrastructure planned by the government includes 29,000 cold chains, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep-freezers and 300 solar freezers. Bhushan told that the states that lack the infrastructure have already been provided with the equipment. Guidelines have been sent by the Centre to the states for estimating electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment and their strengthening. “These guidelines would help the states and the Union Territories ascertain how much cold chain equipment they would require to safely preserve the vaccine they receive for inoculation”, said the Health Secretary.

Bhushan said that all the States and UTs have held meetings of their State Steering Committees, headed by Chief Secretaries and State Task Forces, headed by State Health Secretaries which were specifically set up for the purpose of vaccine management and administration. Similar meetings have been held by task forces set up in 633 districts for this purpose.

Training modules for people who will be handling the vaccines

About 23 central and state government ministries have been identified and assigned the task of planning, implementation, social mobilisation and spreading awareness on the Covid vaccine. The Health Secretary said that the training modules for people like medical officers, vaccine officers, alternative vaccinator officers, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers and ASHA coordinators have commenced both physically and via digital platforms. The national and state Training of Trainers (ToTs) workshops have already been completed.

The government is planning to closely monitor any possible adverse event because this would be the first time that adults will be inoculated in such huge numbers. This situation is unprecedented because until now vaccines were usually administered to children in hospital settings. Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog said that considering the scale at which the vaccines will be administered across the country, a dedicated centre is required for monitoring and managing any serious adverse events. Every block will have a dedicated centre for managing any adverse event.

Lowest infections recorded since July

India has been doing well in terms of Covid infections since the last couple of days. On Monday India had recorded 22,022 new infections which was the lowest number of cases reported since July 2. 22, 065 cases of Covid were recorded yesterday taking the tally to 9.9 million. The death toll has reached 1,44,134 as on today. 94,56,416 persons have recovered from the infections so far while 3,30,335 cases are still active. The number of Covid infections remained under 30,000 today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscorona vaccination, coronavirus cases, health ministry news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network
Read more

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.

Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The scale of inoculation for Covid-19 is going to be unprecedented, therefore, the government is preparing in advance, informed Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to farmers in West Bengal: Lunch at a farmer’s house, followed by rally in support of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal on December 19 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai based actor Salman Jaffery arrested for looting people by posing as a police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Jaffery was arrested after an elderly woman from Dehradun filed a complaint with police of robbery and cheating
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Congress mayoral candidate N Venugopal loses to BJP rival by just one vote. Netizens in splits

OpIndia Staff -
UDF candidate N Venugopal, who was seen as Congress's mayoral candidate blamed EVMs after he was defeated by just 1 vote.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network
Read more
News Reports

Farmers’ protests: Over 1800 factories facing a hard time due to closed borders in Delhi, CII warns of adverse impact on economy

Anurag -
Businesses in Delhi are facing losses as goods movement is affected due to farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Imran, Zaid and 9 others arrested for attacking and injuring policemen during night curfew

Aditi -
One constable has received head injury, and another has been injured in the shoulder in the mob attack.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: DMK leader arrested for involvement in a prostitution racket

OpIndia Staff -
The Madurai police busted a prostitution ring on the outskirts of Madurai and arrested eight people including DMK leader Poosamalai.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,738FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com