A case of grooming jihad has come to light in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, one Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and got married to a Hindu woman according to Hindu customs. He identified himself as Rahul Verma. His real identity was exposed when the woman’s brother posted the wedding photo on Facebook.

Facebook post spilled the beans

The woman’s brother said that the whole family went to Lucknow for his sister’s marriage on December 10. When he posted some photographs of the Jaimala ceremony on Facebook, a few people mentioned in the comments that the groom is of another religion. When he tried to find more information, he realized that his name is not Rahul Verma but Mohammad Taufiq Khan, who resides in village Kheddevar of Gursahaiganj police station area.

Taufiq’s family did not attend wedding

Station in-charge Raja Dinesh Singh said that it is a case of fraud as Taufiq hid his religious identity and married a Hindu woman. Police have arrested the accused and provided security to the woman. Taufiq was taken to court to record his statement amid tight security.

Case registered against Taufiq

A case has been registered under Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 and Section 419 (fraud), 420 (cheating) 496 (Marriage ceremony was fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) and 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of Indian Penal Code.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में सुभाष चंद्र द्वारा थाना गुरसहायगंज पर दी गयी तहरीर के आधार पर मु़0अ0सं0-566/20 धारा-419/420/496/295क भादवि थाना गुरसहायगंज पर पंजीकृत हैं। विवेचना उप निरीक्षक प्रेम सिंह राजपूत द्वारा की जा रही है। — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) December 19, 2020

As per the reports, Taufiq claimed he was working as a property dealer in Lucknow. He reportedly dealt in the sale and purchase of properties on commission. He did not invite any of his family members to the wedding. Only the family members of the victim attended the wedding.