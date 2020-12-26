Saturday, December 26, 2020
“I will stab you with a knife”, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader’s wife issues death threats to PM Modi

Instead of reprimanding the woman, the journalist burst out into laughter and even encouraged her to repeat her statement

Woman threatens to stab PM Modi with knife for not taking back farm laws
PM Modi (left), wife of Rakesh Tikait (right), images via New Indian Express and National Dastak
The anti-farm agitation against the historic farm laws, enacted by the Union government, has witnessed everything, starting from vandalism and violence to death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video uploaded by National Dastak on Thursday, a woman could be heard threatening to stab the Prime Minister. When the journalist approached her, while she was busy preparing Langaar for the protestors, the woman responded, “I will stab Modi in the stomach with this knife.” While she was issuing the death threat casually, the woman proceeded to imitate the act of stabbing.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/National Dastak)

However, instead of reprimanding the woman, the journalist burst out into laughter and even encouraged her to repeat her statement. He then attempted to downplay her remarks by suggesting that it was the outbrust of ‘people’s anger’ against PM Modi for not giving in to their demands. “This is the anger of the people against the government. They have been spending 26 days on the streets,” the journalist justified. It is important to mention that the said woman is the wife of the prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Left Front’s farmer wing asks PM Modi to die

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet where protesters could be heard, singing a song, seeking for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was not clear where the video was captured. But a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background could be spotted in the video. The AIKS is a Left front organisation with two factions, one associated with the Communist Party of India and the other with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The women protesters could be heard singing ‘Modi mar jaa tu’ with lines that go ‘Desh bech ke kha gaya, Modi mar jaa tu’ (You have sold the country, Modi, go die). We could not confirm when the video was captured. But there is a banner at the back which says Gharsana to Delhi.

