On January 24, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, launched a state-wide free coaching programme for students to prepare for competitive exams.

प्रदेश के प्रतियोगी छात्रों को निःशुल्क कोचिंग की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए @UPGovt आगामी बसंत पंचमी से ‘अभ्युदय’ नाम से कोचिंग (ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन) का शुभारंभ कर रही है।



इस कोचिंग के विभिन्न केंद्रों पर प्रदेश के अधिकारीगण और विषय विशेषज्ञ भी अपना मार्गदर्शन प्रदान करेंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 24, 2021

The programme will start on the upcoming Basant Panchami (February 16), the day of worship to the Goddess Saraswati. While addressing the state’s establishment day, CM Yogi said, “From the day of Basant Panchami, ‘Abhyudaya’, the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence.”

CM Abhyudaya programme will help lakhs of students

The programme named “Chief Minister Abhyudaya Programme” will be commenced in a phased manner. In the first phase, coaching centers will be opened in 18 commissionary headquarters. The coaching will be both physical and virtual. CM said that officers and experts would be posted at these centers to provide training to the students. Last year, when 30,000 students were brought back from Kota, Rajasthan, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, CM Yogi had promised that the state would provide free coaching to the students so they do not have to leave the state.

As per the estimates, around 4-5 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh sit in competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and UPSC every year. A large section of these students cannot afford to go to coaching centers due to financial restraints. For such students, the programme will provide the necessary training for the exams. CM said, “The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to take a new flight and scale new heights.”

During these classes, the experts will guide the students on tips, methods of writing answers, various ways to prepare for exams, general studies and more. The e-learning platform will provide easy access to the study material. Various officials will share their experiences on preparations via videos. Also, there will be videos on study material, tips and more to help the students. Students will be able to clear their doubts on the platform too.

Experts are curating content for these coaching classes from reputed universities, youtube channels, famous coaching centers and other sources. A special task force will be formed to create a roaster for the coaching classes.

Tablets and stipend for bright students

Every year, registered students will sit in an aptitude and general studies exam. Based on the results, 300 students will be selected. These students will get a tablet and Rs.2000 for five months as a stipend. The students who clear preliminary exams under the programme will get a chance for further training in Lucknow and Hapur. The state will provide accommodation for the students if required.