Tuesday, January 19, 2021
‘Took his penis out and asked me to feel it’: Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan, brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006 and asker her to 'feel it'.

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan, brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006 and asker her to ‘feel it’. The incident occurred a few days after her father’s death, recounts Sherlyn Chopra.

Sajid Khan has been accused of perverse sexual conduct by other women as well. A journalist had accused him of taking out his penis in front of her during an interview in 2018 and molesting her. Actress Rachel White had accused him of sexual harassment as well.

The late actress Jiah Khan was the sixth women from the showbiz industry who have accused the film director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment in the wake of the Me Too movement that took the country by storm in 2018. Karishma, her sister, alleged in a BBC documentary on the deceased actress, that the filmmaker had asked her sister Jiah Khan to remove her top and bra while shooting for Housefull movie.

“When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She told me that I have a contract if I leave they can sue me and slander my name and if I stay I will be sexually harassed. So it’s a lose-lose situation. So she did the film,” Karishma said. Karishma said she was sexually harassed by Sajid Khan as well when she was 16.

