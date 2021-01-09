Bangaldesh: One Fardin Iftekhar arrested for raping, murdering minor girl

Saturday, January 9, 2021
Bangladesh: Minor girl brutally gang-raped and murdered, one Fardin Iftekhar arrested

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mamunur Rashid has sent Fardin Iftekhar to jail after his statement was recorded.

OpIndia Staff
Victim (left), perpetrator Firhad Iftekhar (right), images via Jamuna TV and News 24
Victim (left), perpetrator Firhad Iftekhar (right), images via Jamuna TV and News 24
The Kalabagan police in Bangladesh have arrested one Fardin Iftekhar and three others for the brutal gangrape and gruesome murder of a 17-year-old girl in Dhaka. The minor girl was an ‘O’ level student at the Mastermind School in Kalabagan area. News 24 reported that the Fardin was the victim’s boyfriend and they have been in a relationship for 2 months.

On Thursday night, the accused lured the victim to his house in the absence of his family members. Reportedly, Fardin brutally gang-raped her along with his friends and then murdered the victim. The victim bled profusely and became unconscious. Caught in a state of fix, the accused decided to take the victim to the hospital. Her body has now been sent for post-mortem.

(Video Courtesy: News 24)

Victim’s mother speaks out about the incident

Jamuna TV reported that the girl had gone out to attend a group study session with her friends when she was lured by Fardin to his house in Kalabagan. “Children don’t die if they get into a relationship? Why did my child die? Is she was not sexually assaulted, why would she die? Why would she bleed so profusely?” the victim’s mother said.

She denied claims made by the accused that Anushka was in a relationship with him. “When I saw my daughter, her face had turned pale. She was bleeding excessively.” Jamuna TV further informed that there were injury marks on her stomach. Following a complaint by the father of the victim, the police swung into action and arrested Fardin and three other accused. The main accused has confessed to his crime, in a statement to the police.

(Video Courtesy: Jamuna TV)

Accused confesses before Magistrate, sent to jail

On Friday, Fardin was produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court wherein he gave his confessional statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The police had sought for 10-day custody for Fardin in the gang rape-murder case of Anushka. The District Magistrate Judge Mamunur Rashid sent the accused to jail after his statement was recorded.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

