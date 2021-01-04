Monday, January 4, 2021
50th anniversary of victory in 1971 war: Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade

In 1971, a new nation named Bangladesh was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army that was committing atrocities in erstwhile East Pakistan under the leadership of General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi.

Republic Day parade may see a delegation of the Bangladesh Army taking part
Bangladesh delegation will be present in 2021 Republic Day parade (Image: DW)
India will be celebrating 50th year of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war this year. Defence Ministry officials have said in a statement that a Bangladesh Army delegation would be present in this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26.

The 1971 war was one of the fastest and shortest campaigns in military history. A new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army that was committing atrocities in then-East Pakistan under the leadership of General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi.

Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, after facing defeat in the 1971 war, had surrendered to the Indian Army.

Covid-19 restrictions to affect celebrations

The government may scale down the number of visitors for the Republic Day parade 2021 to avoid overcrowding and ensure Covid-19 restrictions are followed during the celebrations. Keeping in mind the concerns over new virus strains, the agencies are more vigilant.

72nd Republic Day celebrations

On January 26, India will celebrate 72nd Republic Day honouring the historic date when the nation completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. On December 11, the government of Uttar Pradesh announced that Ram Mandir and Ayodhya to be the theme of Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau and the proposal for the same was approved.

