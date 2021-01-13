In a bizarre incident in Canada, a couple was caught in Quebec province after wife was found ‘walking’ the husband on a leash like a dog.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in Canada’s Quebec on Saturday night when the woman was caught walking her husband on a leash like a dog, an hour after coronavirus curfew was imposed. The wife-husband duo was violating the four-week curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am that has been imposed by authorities in Quebec. The 8 pm curfew was imposed by Quebec premier Francois Legault, premier of Quebec in Canada, to contain rising cases of coronavirus.

On January 9, a woman was walking on the streets by breaking the curfew. As the cops asked the reason for breaking the curfew, she said that she was within curfew rules to walk outside her house till 1 km to walk her dog outside of curfew hours. The cops tried to reason with the woman saying that her husband was not a dog.

Women protested as police pointed out that her husband was not a dog

As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined $1500 each, even though the woman has reportedly refused to pay the fine.

Quebec is wrestling with more than 2,500 coronavirus cases a day. Following the second wave, the province has imposed a curfew starting Saturday and extended an existing lockdown through February 8 to curb the spread of the coronavirus amidst its preparations for rolling out vaccination campaign to counter rising cases of COVID-19.

The new curfew runs from 8 pm to 5 am, even as non-essential businesses remain shut and home gatherings prohibited as part of a ‘shock treatment’ to save lives and the province’s health network. However, schools will remain open, he said.