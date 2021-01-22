Friday, January 22, 2021
Home Fact-Check Here is the truth about the images where medical officers from Karnataka were seen...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Here is the truth about the images where medical officers from Karnataka were seen ‘faking’ Coronavirus vaccination for a picture

After the Modi government announced a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with healthcare workers, miscreants on social media have been peddling fake news to discredit the government and undermine the fight against Coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Fact Check: Did medical officers in Karnataka fake vaccination for camera?
Screengrab of the viral video
1

On Thursday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had decided to peddle fake news to defame the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the expense of Coronavirus frontline workers. He had retweeted a video of two medical officers being vaccinated in Tumakuru in Karnataka and insinuated that they were doing a photo op for the camera.

In the viral video, two medical officers, namely Dr Rajani and Dr Nagendrappa were seen posing for the pictures during the vaccination drive. In the first part of the video, Dr Rajani was seen sitting on a chair who then stood up as the nurse was about to administer the vaccine. Similarly, in the second part of the video, the nurse who administered the vaccine to Dr Nagendrappa was seen withdrawing immediately after the photo was taken.

“RSS & BJP ruled Karnataka… Kar Natak RSSwale”, the Congress leader further alleged that it was being done on the behest of the BJP and the RSS. The video was originally shared by an ‘independent’ journalist named Sonia Arunkumar. Several other users on social media also claimed that the two medical officers seen in the video were ‘faking’ vaccination for the camera.

Screengrab of the tweet by the Congress leader

Other Congress leaders, who are famed to be low IQ also jumped on to the bandwagon and started questioning if the Modi government was holding fake immunisation drive.

Screengrab of Congress leader’s tweet

Karnataka Health Department debunks claims of ‘fake vaccination’ drive

While speaking about the incident, Dr Nagendrappa said, “This is not true at all. I found out about this when people began demanding our resignation. We did not do anything wrong.” After the false claims went viral on social media, the Karnataka Health Department took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

Dr Rajani, the woman seen in the video, is the Principal of the Government Medical College in Tumakuru in Karnataka. She was one of the first frontline workers to have been vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on January 16. “I have seen videos trolling my vaccination. I want to clarify that I have taken the vaccine on 16th itself. My name was registered on the portal. In fact, my office was a vaccination centre”

“….Afterwards, when I was taking the vaccine and was about to get up, several media persons and individuals with mobile cameras requested for visuals,” Dr Rajani informed. She said that she, therefore, sat again on her chair and stood up only when she felt that the pictures have been taken. Dr Rajani further urged people to not resort to rumour-mongering, in these challenging times. She emphasised that the Coronavirus vaccine is safe and asked social media users to put out a good message to the society.

She was not pretending to take the vaccine, say cops

The misleading claims made on social media was also debunked by the Deputy Commissioner (Tumakuru) Dr Rakesh Kumar. He reiterated, “This is clearly a misunderstanding. Dr Rajani had been given the first dose of the vaccine on January 16. The press reporters had not got visuals of the vaccine being injected and asked her to pose for the pictures, which is what she did. She was not pretending to take the vaccine.”

After the Modi government announced a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with healthcare workers, miscreants on social media have been peddling fake news to discredit the government and undermine the fight against Coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the images where medical officers from Karnataka were seen ‘faking’ Coronavirus vaccination for a picture

OpIndia Staff -
Did medical officers in Karnataka fake vaccination for camera? Congress makes damaging fake claims to undermine fight against Coronavirus
Read more
Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Two suicide bombers detonate themselves in busy Baghdad market killing six, injuring dozens

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

Recently Popular

World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more
Entertainment

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut tweets chronology of his ‘murder’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday in a series of tweets alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and put up a chronology that led to his death.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the images where medical officers from Karnataka were seen ‘faking’ Coronavirus vaccination for a picture

OpIndia Staff -
Did medical officers in Karnataka fake vaccination for camera? Congress makes damaging fake claims to undermine fight against Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

“BJP will ban burqa, beard, skullcap, azan”, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal after forming alliance with Congress and Left to defeat ‘communal BJP’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal alleged that if BJP comes to power in Assam again, it will destroy mosques, and put several restrictions on Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Did the US State Department remove Fact Sheet on Coronavirus and China after Biden administration took over

OpIndia Staff -
After the Biden administration took over, many netizens noted a fact sheet the US state department had published on Covid-19 is missing
Read more
Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.
Read more
Opinions

Farm Laws 2020: The need of the hour is balanced liberalization, to move beyond rigid ideologies

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
A balanced liberalization, based on the triad of truth, efficiency and compassion, may find a better tomorrow
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court
Read more
News Reports

Uddhav stirs up Belagavi issue, Shiv Sena activists stopped by police from removing Karnataka flag. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police Commissioner said that Shiv Sena leader Vijay Dhavane had plans of delivering a provocative speech at Belagavi.
Read more
News Reports

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com