Monday, January 11, 2021
Home News Reports COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of...
News Reports
Updated:

COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of India

According to the report published by Reuters, the Indian government will be buying 11 million doses of Serum Institute of India's locally made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield'.

OpIndia Staff
Indian government orders covid-19 vaccine from SII
Representational Image(Source: Business Today)
7

As the Indian government gears up for the world’s largest immunisation exercise against COVID-19, it has reportedly placed orders of the COVID-19 vaccine prepared by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received purchased order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANI quoted SII officials as confirming. The officials further said that the vaccine would be available at Rs 200 per vial.

According to the report published by Reuters, the Indian government will now be buying 11 million doses of Serum Institute of India’s locally made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ via HLL Care. The report further mentioned that the government has inked a purchase agreement with Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine as well.

The Indian government plans to procure 600 million doses for India’s vaccination blitz that aims to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months, the Reuters report said.

The purchase agreements have been signed days after the government authorised emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. On 3 January, India’s drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) had approved emergency use authorization of the vaccine developed by Oxford University as well as another developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

PM Modi holds meeting with chief ministers to review COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As the Indian government sends orders to procure the COVID-19 vaccine, PM Modi today is holding a meeting with chief ministers of all states to review the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan set to begin this week. The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise is expected to start from January 16 with health care workers, frontline workers and the elderly.

The meeting, being held virtually, is also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. The goal of the meeting is to review the coordination between the Centre and the states to ensure efficient delivery of vaccination and efficient management of drive. The Indian government aims to vaccinate health workers, both government and private, on a priority basis.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSerum Institute vaccine, Bharat Biotech vaccine, Indian vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

News Reports Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

Law OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield vaccine produced by the Seru Institute of India to be available at Rs 200 per dose.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The key achievements of the Central govt is the adaptation of central and state laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the ministry informed.
Read more
Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Reliance Retail to buy 100 quintals of rice from farmers at prices higher than MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Retail has struck a deal with Swasthya Farmers Producing Company (SFPC), which has 1100 registered paddy farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media platforms to announce the birth of his first child
Read more
Opinions

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
News Reports

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com