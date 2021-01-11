As the Indian government gears up for the world’s largest immunisation exercise against COVID-19, it has reportedly placed orders of the COVID-19 vaccine prepared by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine would be available at the price of Rs 200 per vial: Serum Institute of India (SII) officials#COVID19 https://t.co/9NdDRYXrGj — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received purchased order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANI quoted SII officials as confirming. The officials further said that the vaccine would be available at Rs 200 per vial.

According to the report published by Reuters, the Indian government will now be buying 11 million doses of Serum Institute of India’s locally made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ via HLL Care. The report further mentioned that the government has inked a purchase agreement with Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine as well.

The Indian government plans to procure 600 million doses for India’s vaccination blitz that aims to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months, the Reuters report said.

The purchase agreements have been signed days after the government authorised emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. On 3 January, India’s drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) had approved emergency use authorization of the vaccine developed by Oxford University as well as another developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

PM Modi holds meeting with chief ministers to review COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As the Indian government sends orders to procure the COVID-19 vaccine, PM Modi today is holding a meeting with chief ministers of all states to review the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan set to begin this week. The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise is expected to start from January 16 with health care workers, frontline workers and the elderly.

The meeting, being held virtually, is also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. The goal of the meeting is to review the coordination between the Centre and the states to ensure efficient delivery of vaccination and efficient management of drive. The Indian government aims to vaccinate health workers, both government and private, on a priority basis.