Monday, January 4, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi: Punjab farmers' road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

Every day, almost 50,000 trucks carrying goods and essential supplies enter Delhi from various states while 30,000 trucks leave from Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Roads connecting Delhi to many states remain closed as protesting farmers block highways (Source: India West)
8

As the ‘farmers’, primarily those from Punjab and Haryana, continue to agitate against the three new farm laws on the border areas of Delhi, the economic activities in Delhi and its neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have come to a halt. The traders body has stated that, as of now, these states have incurred a loss to a tune of Rs 27,000 crore.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that since the roads connecting the national capital to many neighbouring states remain closed, the supply chain has got disrupted. BC Bhartia, the national president of the traders body and its national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said the supply of goods to and from Delhi has been ‘greatly affected’ and trucks are having to travel longer via alternate routes except for highways.

The CAIT heads told the news daily Hindustan that the supply of goods coming to Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states of the country has been adversely affected.

Bhartia and Khandelwal informed that every day, almost 50,000 trucks carrying goods and essential supplies enter Delhi from various states while 30,000 trucks leave from Delhi. Not only the arrival of goods to Delhi but also the supply from the national capital to the whole country has been greatly affected due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation, which has almost exceeded a month.

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that even though the trucks are having to take longer alternative routes, the CAIT and the All India Transport Welfare Association (ATWA) are ensuring that the supply of essential commodities continues without any disruption. However, in this situation, it is imperative that the farmer leaders and the government reach a solution as soon as possible. 

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha have said they would intensify their agitation if the government did not accede to their demands during the next round of talks on January 4. Darshan Pal, a senior leader of the farmers’ agitation, also said that the boycott of goods and services of certain industrial groups, including petrol pumps and shopping malls run by them, would continue. They also warned that the toll plazas would be picketed on major highways as part of the agitation.

7th round of talks between farmers and the central Govt to be held today

The protesting farmers and the central government will hold the seventh round of talks on Monday. Six rounds of talks have so far failed to end the deadlock. After the 6th round of meeting between the union government and the protesting farmers against the new farm laws, a consensus had been reached on two less continuous among the four demands of the farmers mainly from Punjab. However, the farmers have asserted that they will not end the protests unless their other two demands are also not met, repeal of new farm laws and law on MSP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protest, farmer protest loss
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.
Read more

COVID vaccines: A comprehensive list of FAQs to clear doubts about the vaccines and immunisation drive

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The government has released a list of FAQs to clear doubts and dispel rumours regarding the the COVID vaccines.

In 2020, digital channels of Prasar Bharati register massive growth, Pakistanis second highest audience for Doordarshan, All India Radio

Media OpIndia Staff -
India's public broadcaster clocked in over 100% growth in its digital presence during 2020.

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man’s family reverts to Hinduism in Rae Bareli, members of madarsa, village head try to burn them alive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Anwar, a resident of a Rae Bareli village, about three months back had reverted to Hinduism.

The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may not be a ‘Jawan’. Here is what we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The man in the video asking questions to PM Modi claiming himsels as Jawan is is Goldy Manepuria, a Punjabi singer

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh govt to bring law against stone-pelting, will recover damages: CM Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
Under the proposed law, the accused will face strict punishment and have to pay for damages caused to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.
Read more
News Reports

Reliance moves high court over vandalism and destruction of Jio telecom towers by ‘protesting farmers’ in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Jio had also written to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vodafone Idea were indulging in unethical campaign to port users from Jio to their network.
Read more
Government and Policy

COVID vaccines: A comprehensive list of FAQs to clear doubts about the vaccines and immunisation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The government has released a list of FAQs to clear doubts and dispel rumours regarding the the COVID vaccines.
Read more
Media

In 2020, digital channels of Prasar Bharati register massive growth, Pakistanis second highest audience for Doordarshan, All India Radio

OpIndia Staff -
India's public broadcaster clocked in over 100% growth in its digital presence during 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Another temple attacked, Goddess Sita idol found broken in Vijayawada

OpIndia Staff -
During the preliminary investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil spoke to the temple caretaker, Koteswaramma and assured the protestors that the accused would be nabbed.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man’s family reverts to Hinduism in Rae Bareli, members of madarsa, village head try to burn them alive

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Anwar, a resident of a Rae Bareli village, about three months back had reverted to Hinduism.
Read more
News Reports

The ‘Jawan’ asking ‘questions’ to PM Modi on farm laws in viral video may not be a ‘Jawan’. Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
The man in the video asking questions to PM Modi claiming himsels as Jawan is is Goldy Manepuria, a Punjabi singer
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Hanuman Temple demolition: VHP blames CM Kejriwal, urges action against responsible officials, threatens agitation

OpIndia Staff -
The Indraprastha VHP has issued a statement regarding the demolition of the Hanuman Temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com