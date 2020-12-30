Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Reports Farmer Protests: Govt agrees to two of four demands, farmers not to be punished...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Farmer Protests: Govt agrees to two of four demands, farmers not to be punished for burning stubble, electricity subsidy to continue

Farmers have asserted that they will not end the protests unless their other two demands are also not met, repeal of new farm laws and law on MSP

OpIndia Staff
145

After the 6th round of meeting between the union government and the protesting farmers against the new farm laws, a consensus has been reached on two less continuous among the four demands of the farmers mainly from Punjab. Following the conclusion of the meeting, union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note.

One issue which has been resolved is the issue of penalising farmers for burning stubble that causes massive air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas. As this has become a yearly phenomenon, the government of India had introduced the ‘Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020’, to deal with air pollution. The govt had taken this step after several PILs were filed in the Supreme Court seeking to control air pollution.

According to the ordinance, the Commission will have jurisdiction over NCR, including areas in Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan with regard to air pollution. The ordinance gives the commission the power to impose jail term of five years or fine of upto Rs one crore, or both, for violation of any measures or directions issued by the commission to control air pollution. Farmers were apprehending that they will also have to face action under this ordinance if they are found guilty of burning stubble.

Now, after the meeting, the union govt has agreed to amend the ordinance to keep the famers out of the ambit of it. This means that, despite a new body being set up to reduce air pollution, no action will be able to be taken up against one of the major sources of air pollution in NCR during the September-December period.

The second issue to be resolved is the amendments to the Electricity Act. Farmers are fearing that if reforms are introduced in the Electricity Act, they will suffer loss. The farmer unions demanded that the power subsidy currently given to the farmers for irrigation should continue. The centre has agreed to this demand also.

However, stalemate continues over other two demands of the farmers, withdrawal of the three farm laws and a law to guarantee MSP (Minimum Support Price). The central govt has made it clear that the laws will not be taken back, but if the farmers can point out any specific issues with the laws, the same can be amended. But the unions are not willing to, or may be not able to, point out any flaws in the laws, and demanding their total withdrawal. It is noteworthy that till few months ago, farmer unions and opposition parties like Congress were demanding and promising the provisions made in the new farm laws.

MSP is continuing for decades as an executive decision without any law to back it, but now the farmers want a law for it. The govt has also assured that the MSP will continue, however, has not committed to bringing a law to guarantee that.

Farmers have asserted that they will not end the protests unless their other two demands are also not met. The next round of talks will be held on January 4. Minister Tomar said that the meet will focus on minimum support price and the three agriculture laws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farmer Protests: Govt agrees to two of four demands, farmers not to be punished for burning stubble, electricity subsidy to continue

OpIndia Staff -
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the talks with farmers were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note.
Read more
News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit teacher in Damoh stabbed to death for allegedly trying to stop cattle smuggling, another critically injured

OpIndia Staff -
While locals call it a case of mob lynching due to cattle smuggling, police have denied the existence of any such angle in the incident
Read more
News Reports

Farmer Protests: Govt agrees to two of four demands, farmers not to be punished for burning stubble, electricity subsidy to continue

OpIndia Staff -
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the talks with farmers were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note.
Read more
News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more
News Reports

Nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient in a hospital toilet in Indonesia

OpIndia Staff -
A man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Jakarta, had sex with a nurse in toilet of the hospital and shared it on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Arrested PDP leader Waheed Para paid Rs 10 lakh to Hizbul-Mujahideen through Davinder Singh, says NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The money was allegedly delivered to Hizbul operative Syed Mushtaq Naveed alias Naveed Babu through Davinder Singh.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.
Read more
News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com